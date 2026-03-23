Casting News: Task Adds Mahershala Ali, Succession Alum Joins HBO Comedy, And More

"Task" is adding an Oscar winner to its task force.

Mahershala Ali is joining the cast of the acclaimed HBO crime drama for Season 2, Variety reports. He'll play Eddie Barnes, "a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom's unit."

Ali joins an ensemble that includes Mark Ruffalo, who led the Season 1 cast as FBI agent Tom Brandis. In Season 2, "Tom Brandis takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who's the target," per the official logline.

Hailing from "Mare of Easttown" creator Brad Ingelsby, "Task" debuted last September with a seven-episode freshman season. (Check out our finale post mortem with Ruffalo and Ingelsby here.) It earned a Season 2 renewal in November, with Ruffalo and Ingelsby set to return.

Ali is best known for his film work, including "Moonlight" and "Green Book," both of which won him Oscars for best supporting actor. But he's no stranger to HBO crime dramas, having starred in Season 3 of "True Detective" alongside Stephen Dorff. His other TV credits include "House of Cards," "Luke Cage," and "The 4400."