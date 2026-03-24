Why Arthur Shelby Isn't In The Peaky Blinders Movie

Tommy Shelby's brother Arthur played a key role in all six seasons of "Peaky Blinders"... but in the new "Peaky Blinders" movie, he's nowhere to be found.

"Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," which premiered on Netflix this past Friday — read our review here — hit fans with a number of bombshell twists, but maybe none was bigger than the revelation that Arthur, played by Paul Anderson on the series, had died off-screen. Even more gutting, we later learned that Tommy actually killed Arthur in a fit of rage, sending Tommy into a spiral of guilt that isolated him for years. (Arthur's death was shown in flashbacks, but we never saw Arthur's face clearly.)

It was stunning to see one of the show's main cast members dispatched like that, but series creator Steven Knight explained to /Film that Arthur's death was all part of the plan from the beginning, pointing out that Tommy Shelby has "done some pretty bad things, so it's going to take a lot for him to be so guilt-ridden that he would withdraw from the world. And all through his life, I think of him as being a good man doing bad things for a good reason, and the good reason has always been his family. Now, for him to have done what he did, for him to have killed his own brother, is huge. It's the thing that has made him the person he is when we first join the film. So, it's a question of giving him something that big that he then has to redeem himself through doing the good thing at the end." (Tommy later teamed up with his son Duke to stop a Nazi plot to flood the British market with counterfeit money, with Tommy dying in the process.)