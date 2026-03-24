For All Mankind Renewed For Sixth And Final Season At Apple TV

The countdown is on for "For All Mankind's" final launch.

Apple TV has renewed the alt-history astronaut drama starring Joel Kinnaman for a sixth and final season, TVLine has learned. The renewal comes ahead of the show's Season 5 premiere this Friday, March 27.

"Getting to explore the 'For All Mankind' universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we've always hoped," Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, who co-created the series with Ronald D. Moore, said in a statement. "We're incredibly proud of what this series has become, and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us see it through to its final chapter."

Apple TV head of programming Matt Cherniss added a statement as well: "From being one of the first Apple Originals to launch on Apple TV in 2019, 'For All Mankind' has remained an innovative, epic sci-fi series that has enthralled fans season after season. As one of Apple TV's most enduring and celebrated series, it has delivered time and again because of the extraordinary artistry of visionary storytellers Ron, Matt, and Ben, along with our partners at Sony, and we can't wait for people to experience how this story comes to its exhilarating conclusion when the final season debuts next year."