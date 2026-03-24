The Voice Season 29 Battles Conclude — Are Your Favorite Singers Going To The Knockouts?
"The Voice" brought its Season 29 Battles to an end on March 23 with its final eight face-offs — and only one steal remained in play. (No pressure, Adam Levine!)
Once again, Kelly Clarkson called in fellow "American Idol" icon Jennifer Hudson as her celebrity advisor, while John Legend's team members sought advice from Muni Long, and Levine brought in Good Charlotte's own Benji Madden.
It was a night of eclectic song choices, unexpected pairings, and a handful of really difficult eliminations. Unlike in certain weeks, we can't say we're outraged by any of the coaches' decisions, even if some battles did not turn out the way we expected.
Read on for a breakdown of this week's results, including which eight singers won their battles, which seven are going home, and which lucky contestant earned Levine's coveted steal. When you're finished, vote for your favorite performances of the night, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Did any of the coaches make the wrong call? And who were you most disappointed to see eliminated?
Drew Russell vs. Jared Shoemaker (Team Adam)
We love that, before Drew Russell and Jared Shoemaker battled to "Leather and Lace," Adam Levine casually mentioned that he performed the song with Stevie Nicks at his wedding. "If you don't like this song, I don't like you," he said. (No pressure, though!) Russell came in a little shaky on the low notes, but as she became more comfortable with the performance, she really opened up and showed the coaches what she's got. Shoemaker, on the other hand, entered strong with that piercing tone we've come to expect from him. Her best moments came during their surprisingly locked-in harmonies, whereas he shone consistently throughout. Russell wasn't bad, but it kind of felt like she brought a knife to a gun fight, though we do agree with Kelly Clarkson's suggestion that these two team up and take the country world by storm as a duo.
Winner: Jared Shoemaker
(TVLine's grade: "A-")
Eliminated: Drew Russell
(TVLine's grade: "B+")
Tia Durant vs. Houston Kelly (Team Kelly)
Kelly Clarkson claimed that this was an incredibly difficult decision for her, and she wasn't alone. We were torn, nay shredded, over which of these two should stick around, though we ultimately sided with... the person Clarkson didn't pick. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Houston Kelly started their duet of Chris Stapleton's "Either Way," sounding just as good as (if not better than) the original singer. And then came Tia Durant, appearing from the shadows like a dream, with angelic vocals to match. He kept things pure country, while she brought a soulful energy to the affair. (They tried to create a word to describe this combination, but we don't exactly see "sountry" catching on. Back to the drawing board!) Basically, we were watching two beasts at the top of their respective game, so it really came down to which of their styles you prefer. (We preferred Durant.)
Winner: Houston Kelly
(TVLine's grade: "A")
Eliminated: Tia Durant
(TVLine's grade: "A")
Clarkson apparently chose Kelly because this performance revealed he has more tools in his arsenal than she realized, whereas she already had a good grasp of Durant's capabilities. We understand that steals are limited, but we would have slammed our hand down hard for Durant.
Aziz Guerra vs. Jeremy Keith (Team Adam)
First of all, kudos to Adam Levine on this song choice. Not only did Aziz Guerra and Jeremy Keith shine separately on Stevie Wonder's "My Cherie Amour," but together, they made for one of the night's most joyous performances. Keith was so comfortable with this song, we'd swear he was born of its womb; those "la la la"s especially just felt like breathing to him. He has such a wonderfully clear tone, it's just a pleasure to listen to. Guerra went a totally different route, singing the iconic tune in Spanish. It worked in a completely different way, infusing a little more passion into his overall performance. They served up such different takes, it was almost unfair to have to choose between them. But a decision had to be made, and we don't disagree with it.
Winner: Jeremy Keith
(TVLine's grade: "A")
Eliminated: Aziz Guerra
(TVLine's grade: "B+")
Kendra Remedios vs. Natasha Blaine (Team Legend)
You want to talk gambles? Giving Dionne Warwick's "Walk On By" to Kendra Remedios and Natasha Blaine could have ended in disaster, but we're happy to report that it did not. Blaine got things started with a smoky, slinky interpretation of the song, taking it to a jazzy place. It was floaty and lovely and perfectly evocative of the song's vibe. It didn't blend perfectly with Remedios' firm country tone, but that doesn't mean Remedios didn't also slay her portions of the song. She came in like a hurricane midway through the performance, belting and growling and making the stage her own. Well, half of the stage, at least. What worked about the duet is when each woman sang separately; it felt like a conversation between two people, even if their moments together weren't especially impressive.
Winner: Natasha Blaine
(TVLine's grade: "A-")
Eliminated: Kendra Remedios
(TVLine's grade: "A-")
Again, we understand that Adam Levine was the only coach with a remaining steal, but it hurt to see a voice like Remedios get tossed aside.
Aaron LaVigne vs. Jonah Mayor
Before we get into the music, can we talk about the hair in this battle? Between Jonah Mayor's luscious curls and Aaron LaVigne's poofy man bun, there was some serious hairography happening here. As for the performance, Damiano David's "The First Time" actually fit both of their voices nicely, partially because this was one of the night's most similar pairings. Mayor's take was a little more theatrical and poppy, while LaVigne kept things pure rock 'n' roll. It was a tight race, but once Mayor started throwing out those insane high notes towards the end, we knew the race was over, even if we were equally impressed by LaVigne's final scream. Holy — and we cannot stress this enough — moly.
Winner: Jonah Mayor
(TVLine's grade: "A")
Eliminated: Aaron LaVigne
(TVLine's grade: "A")
Ashley Marina vs. Syd Millevoi (Team Legend)
Let it be said: Ashley Marina and Syd Millevoi did Mariah Carey proud with their battle to "Love Takes Time." They did her darn proud, even. Sorry for the profanity, we're just really jazzed about this performance. It was like "VH1 Diva's Live" meets "Celebrity Deathmatch," a true showdown between two powerhouse vocalists. Boom! A big belt from Marina. Bam! An equally explosive note from Millevoi. It was evenly matched for most of the battle, but things took a turn at the end. Not only did Marina's voice begin to get shaky, but Millevoi blindsided the coaches with a Carey-approved whistle tone. If you ask us, that's how she clinched this very close battle.
Winner: Syd Millevoi
(TVLine's grade: "A")
Eliminated: Ashley Marina
(TVLine's grade: "A")
Abigayle Oakley vs. Julia Golden (Team Kelly)
Fully aware of the very different voices she was putting on stage, Kelly Clarkson attempted to bridge Abigayle Oakley and Julian Golden's voices on Fleetwood Mac's "Rhiannon." It was a noble effort, one that turned into an experiment with surprising results. Oakley approached the song with her classic country sound, while Golden sounded eerily like her personal idol Stevie Nicks. And together? Those harmonies were like magic, we could have basked in them all day long. Golden definitely appeared more comfortable on stage, living the full Fleetwood Mac fantasy, while Oakley came off a little more reserved. Vocally, we thought the two were on par, and we really could have seen this one going either way.
Winner: Abigayle Oakley
(TVLine's grade: "A-")
Eliminated: Julia Golden
(TVLine's grade: "A-")
KJ Willis vs. Mike Steele (Team Legend)
Oh, "The Voice," you always know just how to end the night. The Season 29 Battles concluded with an epic face-off between KJ Willis and Mike Steele, and Mario's "Let Me Love You" was a perfect song choice to test the limits of these R&B kings. Both of them were feeling the song from the jump, and it was feeling them right back. Each going to completely different places, their voices complemented each other perfectly. That 360 shot of them standing back-to-back? Hang in the Louvre! (Don't tell me you can't hang videos in the Louvre. It's 2026!) We had a feeling this would be a good performance, but we were neither emotionally nor spiritually prepared for what they were about to lay down on us, especially Steele with those deep runs. They also just looked so cool? We're big fans, in case you couldn't tell. That said, we could have seen this going either way.
Winner: KJ Willis
(TVLine's grade: "A")
Stolen by Adam Levine: Mike Steele
(TVLine's grade: "A")
We also weren't worried because this was the last battle of the night and Levine still had a steal left, so the loser was basically guaranteed to be stolen for his team. And who better than Steele? It's literally his name.