The Voice Season 29 Battles Conclude — Are Your Favorite Singers Going To The Knockouts?

"The Voice" brought its Season 29 Battles to an end on March 23 with its final eight face-offs — and only one steal remained in play. (No pressure, Adam Levine!)

Once again, Kelly Clarkson called in fellow "American Idol" icon Jennifer Hudson as her celebrity advisor, while John Legend's team members sought advice from Muni Long, and Levine brought in Good Charlotte's own Benji Madden.

It was a night of eclectic song choices, unexpected pairings, and a handful of really difficult eliminations. Unlike in certain weeks, we can't say we're outraged by any of the coaches' decisions, even if some battles did not turn out the way we expected.

Read on for a breakdown of this week's results, including which eight singers won their battles, which seven are going home, and which lucky contestant earned Levine's coveted steal. When you're finished, vote for your favorite performances of the night, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Did any of the coaches make the wrong call? And who were you most disappointed to see eliminated?