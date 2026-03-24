Bridgerton's Next Couple Revealed: Season 5 To Focus On Francesca And Michaela Stirling
"Bridgerton" is marking the start of Season 5 production by revealing its next central couple.
Netflix has confirmed the new season will focus on introverted middle daughter Francesca (played by Hannah Dodd). Per the official logline, "Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John's cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran's complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions."
Showrunner Jess Brownell previously revealed that Seasons 5 and 6 — both already ordered — would center on Francesca (Dodd) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie), though she had not specified which sister would lead which season.
She also confirmed that Michaela would have a presence in Season 5, noting that viewers would "continue to understand" her point of view — and we now know she'll serve as one-half of the central romance.
Bridgerton Season 5 First Look
Though viewers have already met both Francesca and Michaela, Netflix has released new character breakdowns ahead of Season 5, along with the following first-look photos:
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling. Countess of Kilmartin: Reserved and contained, Francesca has long felt out of place in the world. As Michaela stirs up new feelings inside her, Fran will make discoveries about herself that could change everything.
- Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling. Beneath Michaela's charming and vivacious exterior hides a vulnerable young woman who is quick to run the second she feels discomfort. But this season, Michaela must face her vulnerability head-on as she's forced to navigate her relationship to her late cousin's legacy — and to Francesca.
Are you looking forward to "Bridgerton" Season 5? Share your reactions to the news in the comments.