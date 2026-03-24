Bridgerton's Next Couple Revealed: Season 5 To Focus On Francesca And Michaela Stirling

"Bridgerton" is marking the start of Season 5 production by revealing its next central couple.

Netflix has confirmed the new season will focus on introverted middle daughter Francesca (played by Hannah Dodd). Per the official logline, "Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John's cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran's complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions."

Showrunner Jess Brownell previously revealed that Seasons 5 and 6 — both already ordered — would center on Francesca (Dodd) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie), though she had not specified which sister would lead which season.

She also confirmed that Michaela would have a presence in Season 5, noting that viewers would "continue to understand" her point of view — and we now know she'll serve as one-half of the central romance.