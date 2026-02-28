Who Will Bridgerton Season 5 Be About? Vote In Our Poll And Weigh In!

Now that "Bridgerton" Season 4 has wrapped, it's time to look toward the future: Which Bridgerton sibling will be at the center of Season 5?

Showrunner Jess Brownell previously revealed that Seasons 5 and 6, both of which have already been ordered, will center around Francesca (played by Hannah Dodd) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Though she has not shared which lady will get which season.

When TVLine spoke to Brownell about the next installment of the Julia Quinn adaption, she teased an expedited timeline, but she could only drop a few crumbs about what exactly to expect in the Netflix show's fifth season.

She confirmed that Michaela (Masali Baduza) will have a presence in Season 5, and that viewers will "continue to understand" her point of view. She also revealed that Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) will return in a way that looks different from the books.

In the book, the couple marries and spends much of their time at My Cottage because "there's a bit more uncertainty about whether the lie will stick," Brownell said, referring to the made-up backstory the couple concocted so that the noble man could openly be in a relationship with a maid. But since Season 4 sees Queen Charlotte herself co-signing Sophie's made-up history, Brownell says the couple will remain in society next season where they'll live stress-free.

Beyond that, Brownell didn't divulge any Season 5 details — so we must do our own sleuthing! Keep scrolling for all the evidence supporting why each girl — Eloise and Francesca — might be at the center of Season 5.