Who Will Bridgerton Season 5 Be About? Vote In Our Poll And Weigh In!
Now that "Bridgerton" Season 4 has wrapped, it's time to look toward the future: Which Bridgerton sibling will be at the center of Season 5?
Showrunner Jess Brownell previously revealed that Seasons 5 and 6, both of which have already been ordered, will center around Francesca (played by Hannah Dodd) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Though she has not shared which lady will get which season.
When TVLine spoke to Brownell about the next installment of the Julia Quinn adaption, she teased an expedited timeline, but she could only drop a few crumbs about what exactly to expect in the Netflix show's fifth season.
She confirmed that Michaela (Masali Baduza) will have a presence in Season 5, and that viewers will "continue to understand" her point of view. She also revealed that Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) will return in a way that looks different from the books.
In the book, the couple marries and spends much of their time at My Cottage because "there's a bit more uncertainty about whether the lie will stick," Brownell said, referring to the made-up backstory the couple concocted so that the noble man could openly be in a relationship with a maid. But since Season 4 sees Queen Charlotte herself co-signing Sophie's made-up history, Brownell says the couple will remain in society next season where they'll live stress-free.
Beyond that, Brownell didn't divulge any Season 5 details — so we must do our own sleuthing! Keep scrolling for all the evidence supporting why each girl — Eloise and Francesca — might be at the center of Season 5.
Will Francesca be at the center of Bridgerton Season 5?
Francesca's story plays a prominent role in Season 4, making us think "Bridgerton" may be setting us up to take a deeper dive in Season 5.
We watch her struggle with her pinnacles with John, face the anguish of losing her husband and becoming a widow, develop a connection with John's cousin Michaela, and confront the pain of realizing Michaela has abruptly left without saying goodbye.
The foundation has been laid — all that's left is a reunion between Michaela and Francesca and the revelation of their romantic feelings for each other. (Fans of the book series already know that Francesca and John's gender-swapped cousin will embark on their own love story.) It feels like Francesca and Michaela's romance would be the obvious choice to headline Season 5.
But perhaps it's too obvious — and maybe even too soon. "Bridgerton" showrunner Jess Brownell previously told TVLine that Francesca's story "has more installments than some of the other book stories and so, we're getting started on it a little more quickly." By Brownell's own admission, Francesca's story is a complicated one, so just because we've gotten a taste of her now doesn't mean the series is ready to dive all the way in.
Plus, in the post-credits wedding scene, Francesca admits, "I have had my great love. One time is enough." Perhaps she needs a season to grieve before diving back into the dating scene — and with her late husband's cousin no less!
Will Eloise be at the center of Bridgerton Season 5?
Eloise could be an exciting headliner for Season 5. It feels like she took a bit of a step back during Season 4, meaning we're due for a good dose of our favorite rebellious Bridgerton girl!
If we're searching for signs about which girl will take the next installment, the introduction of a new Lady Whistledown in Season 4 might point toward Eloise as the girl for the job.
Much of Eloise's story thus far has been about two things: Her friendship, fallout, and reconciliation with Penelope over Lady Whistledown, and her disinterest in getting married. Because much of her conflict has been tied to Whistledown, the introduction of a new columnist might serve as a hint that the series will pick back up with Eloise's story in Season 5. Perhaps the next installment will open with Eloise searching for the new writer, reinvigorated with a new project to further distract her from marrying.
Or, perhaps the introduction of a new town gossip spells doom for Eloise's story. Showrunner Jess Brownell already told TVLine that the identity of Lady Whistledown 2.0 will not be revealed in Season 5, meaning that if Eloise has any involvement with the latest writer, her story might not step into the spotlight until the sixth season.
What's your take: Who do you think will be at the center of "Bridgerton" Season 5? Vote in our poll below, then hit the comments with your predictions!