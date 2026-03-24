Criminal Minds Renewed At Paramount+ Ahead Of Season 19 Premiere — Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie To Guest Star

"Criminal Minds" isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Paramount+ has renewed the long-running procedural for a landmark 20th season while also setting a premiere date for Season 19.

New Season 19 episodes premiere Thursday, May 28 on the streaming service. Returning cast includes Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, RJ Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

Season 19 guest stars include Connor Storrie ("Heated Rivalry"), Justin Kirk ("Angels in America"), Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community"), Clark Gregg ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Paul F. Tompkins ("Bojack Horseman"), Cress Williams ("Black Lightning"), Kofi Siriboe ("Queen Sugar"), Lyndon Smith ("Step Sisters"), Richard Cabral ("Mayans M.C."), Jeri Ryan ("Star Trek Voyager"), Rob Yang ("The Menu"), Nicholas Gonzalez ("The Good Doctor"), Inny Clemons ("Judging Amy"), Nicole Pacent ("Westworld"), Dash Mihok ("Ray Donovan"), Joseph Cross ("Big Little Lies"), and Cara Jade Myers ("Killers of the Flower Moon").