Patrick Dempsey Starred In A Terrible Sitcom Based On One Of The '80s Greatest Teen Movies
The 1982 classic "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" is just that: a classic. Directed by Amy Heckerling from a script by Cameron Crowe, the film is widely regarded as one of the greatest '80s teen comedies — so it may come as no surprise that it was adapted into a CBS TV show called "Fast Times," one that crashed and burned after just a handful of episodes. It was so disappointing that we even named it one of the worst TV shows based on movies.
Patrick Dempsey starred in the series as Mike Damone, a character originally played by Robert Romanus in the 1982 film. But while the adaptation retained the film's core characters and setting, it replaced the film's teenage cast, a change that made it difficult for audiences to connect. Despite Crowe's involvement as a creative consultant, the series was widely seen as a cleaner, less authentic version of its source material, and ultimately ran for just seven episodes, airing from early March to late April 1986.
When the adaptation doesn't work
The original film featured an ensemble cast that set the bar for '80s teen comedies, which ended up working against the show. Recasting characters the audience had come to know and love hurt the project before viewers had a chance to connect with new actors.
The series also suffered from being mostly devoid of the film's now-classic wit, as well as the authentic feel of its setting and characters, which were written in a cleaner, more sanitized way for mainstream television viewership. Even Heckerling acknowledged the shift while speaking to the Orlando Sentinel mere weeks before the cancellation. "The movie had a lot of things in it besides sex and drugs," she pointed out, adding, "Most of it was about relationships and teen problems." Ultimately, taking that toned-down approach failed to resonate with audiences.
Nevertheless, the show's failure didn't tarnish Dempsey's rise to stardom. He went on to find success with a culturally defining role as Dr. Derek Shepherd across 11 seasons in "Grey's Anatomy" along with other notable work, including his more recent role as Angelo, a hitman with Alzheimer's, on Fox's "Memory of a Killer."