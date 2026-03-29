Patrick Dempsey Starred In A Terrible Sitcom Based On One Of The '80s Greatest Teen Movies

The original film featured an ensemble cast that set the bar for '80s teen comedies, which ended up working against the show. Recasting characters the audience had come to know and love hurt the project before viewers had a chance to connect with new actors.

The series also suffered from being mostly devoid of the film's now-classic wit, as well as the authentic feel of its setting and characters, which were written in a cleaner, more sanitized way for mainstream television viewership. Even Heckerling acknowledged the shift while speaking to the Orlando Sentinel mere weeks before the cancellation. "The movie had a lot of things in it besides sex and drugs," she pointed out, adding, "Most of it was about relationships and teen problems." Ultimately, taking that toned-down approach failed to resonate with audiences.

Nevertheless, the show's failure didn't tarnish Dempsey's rise to stardom. He went on to find success with a culturally defining role as Dr. Derek Shepherd across 11 seasons in "Grey's Anatomy" along with other notable work, including his more recent role as Angelo, a hitman with Alzheimer's, on Fox's "Memory of a Killer."