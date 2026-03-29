Why Kaley Cuoco Was Against Penny's The Big Bang Theory Ending

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When "The Big Bang Theory" concluded in 2019, the series finale came with a few surprises for fans, not least of which was the reveal that Penny was pregnant. Penny's relationship with Leonard had been at the heart of the series from the very beginning. Although the pair had their rocky periods, they ultimately tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding on Season 9. When the series finale revealed that they were expecting, though, many fans were shocked –- as was Penny actress, Kaley Cuoco.

Throughout "The Big Bang Theory," Penny made it abundantly clear that she didn't want children. Speaking about the series finale's switch-up in Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Cuoco revealed she had been against taking Penny in this direction, feeling that Penny represented people who don't want to have children.

"It was cute how the writers did it at the end with Penny's surprise pregnancy, and all in all I'm glad, but I was actually voting for her not to. I loved that she was like, 'No, I don't really want [children],'" Cuoco said. She pointed out that Penny's feelings were something "couples go through," explaining that Penny validated how everyone has different life goals. "I didn't want an episode where all of a sudden she'd say, 'No, I want a baby!' Because not everyone wants the life that the next person wants. Not everyone wants kids. Not everyone wants to be married. And I liked that."