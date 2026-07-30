What To Watch In August: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale
TVLine's monthly What to Watch guide spotlights a curated selection of programming premiering or returning across broadcast, cable, and streaming this month — including new series, season finales, live events, major reality offerings, notable TV movies, and more. Organized below by premiere date and release platform, the guide is designed to help readers quickly see what's arriving, what's returning, and what's worth prioritizing.
For streaming releases, TVLine notes whether a series will roll out weekly or binge-style, along with how many episodes will be available at launch. Synopses are also provided for all new series and movies.
What to Watch focuses on the titles most likely to be on TVLine readers' radars — and in that spirit, TVLine is also offering a printable August 2026 TV Calendar featuring only the essentials (see below).
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
🎵 5 p.m. Lollapalooza Livestream Day 3 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)
🤼♂️ 6 p.m. WWE SummerSlam (ESPN App, Day 1 of 2)
🎥 "Untitled Home Invasion Romance" (Hulu)
🎥 8 p.m. "Killer Clown" (Lifetime movie)
Decades after witnessing her mother's murder at the hands of the "Killer Clown," a woman (Sara Paxton) becomes the target of a copycat stalker, forcing her to confront painful memories she has spent a lifetime trying to escape.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding" (Great American Family movie)
Prince Alexander (Mitchell Bourke) is set to marry romance writer Olivia (Rhiannon Fish) — but when an ancient law threatens their union, Olivia uncovers a long-buried secret that could change everything.
🎥 8 p.m. "Toast to Italy" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Jenny (Torrey DeVitto) travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister's wedding. She meets Arrigo (Will Kemp), also looking for the famous "Love Wine" — and together, their search leads to a love of their own.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
📺 "Lioness" Season 3 (Paramount+)
🎵 5 p.m. Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)
🤼♂️ 6 p.m. WWE SummerSlam (ESPN App, Day 2 of 2)
📺 8 p.m. "Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked" (Discovery Channel)
Battle-tested survivalists are divided into groups of three and dropped on a remote island with no food, fresh water, clothing, or supplies, where they must survive for 35 days while locating the other teams to assemble a map and find their way to rescue.
📺 8 p.m. "Patience" Season 2 finale (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 17 finale (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Decades in Sports" (CNN, two-episode premiere)
The six-part docuseries explores the cultural and political milestones that transformed sports and helped shape America — decade by decade.
📺 9 p.m. "Grantchester" series finale (PBS)
📺 9 p.m. "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" Season 2 (TNT, airing new episodes Sunday and Monday nights)
🎥 "The Little Girl Who Didn't Exist" (Lifetime movie)
When Mel tries to meet the parents of her daughter's new playmate Sara, she finds that everyone claims the child doesn't exist; Christie Osterhus and Nathaniel Ansbach star.
MONDAY, AUGUST 3
📺 "The Chelsea Detective" Season 4 (Acorn TV)
📺 "Futurama" Season 14 (Hulu, two-episode premiere)
📺 "The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer" (The Roku Channel special)
Taran Killam, Michelle Buteau, Jay Pharoah, and Natasha Rothwell tackle three sizzling summer challenges in the sun-filled tent.
📺 "Judy Justice" returns (Prime Video)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 4
📺 "Betrayal" Season 4 (Hulu, three-episode binge)
📺 "Special Ops TRUE" (Paramount+, 10-episode binge)
The docuseries explores the untold stories behind some of America's most daring secret military operations, from the mission to kill Osama bin Laden to the rescue of a captured CIA operative in Panama.
📺 8 p.m. "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" series finale (Disney Channel, four episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Hard Knocks" Season 21 (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "Once Upon a Time in Space" docuseries finale (PBS)
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5
📺 "The Challenge" Season 42 (Paramount+)
📺 "The Hardacres" Season 2 (BritBox)
📺 "Let's Marry Harry" (Netflix, seven-episode premiere)
Harry Jowsey hands over the reins of his love life to those who know him best (Amanda Kloots, Georgia Hassarati, and Sonny Henty) to guide him through a carefully selected pool of potential matches.
📺 "Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi" (Disney+ and Hulu, eight-episode binge)
Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro, while Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery.
📺 "Sterling Point" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and adoptive father (Jay Duplass), 17-year-old Annie's (Ella Rubin) life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada.
📺 "Ted Lasso" Season 4 (Apple TV)
📺 "A Woman of Substance" Season 1 finale (BritBox)
📺 8 p.m. "The Valley" Season 3 Reunion, Week 1 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "The Shards" (FX)
A group of privileged high schoolers — played by Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell — navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence in 1980s Los Angeles.
🎥 "Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy" (Netflix documentary)
Comedian Mo Gilligan tours the U.K. and U.S. on a fried chicken diet to uncover the impact of the craving — and industry behind it.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 6
📺 "My Life With the Walter Boys" Season 3 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
🏈 8:05 p.m. NFL Hall of Fame Game (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Monster of God" (HBO)
Filmmaker Eric Goode follows his first love — reptiles — into the dark and gonzo underworld of exotic animal smuggling.
🎵 "Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live)" (Paramount+)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
📺 "Alley Cats" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Ricky Gervais' adult animated comedy follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats from all walks of society, who seek companionship while ruminating on everyday life.
📺 "Sugar" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" series finale (Starz)
📺 9 p.m. "Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness" limited series finale (HBO)
📺 10 p.m. "Anna Pigeon" (USA Network)
A former city slicker-turned-park ranger (Tracy Spiridakos) attempts to outrun her demons while investigating crimes committed within national park grounds.
🎥 "The Last House" (Netflix movie)
A family of four (led by Greta Lee and Wagner Moura) is suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.
🎥 "The Strangers: Chapter 2" (HBO Max)
🎥 "You, Me & Tuscany" (Peacock)
🎥 8 p.m. "The Secret Lives of Suburban Housewives" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)
When one couple moves to suburbia, they realize their neighbors are hiding more than a few scandals; Analisa Wall and Ian Reier Michaels star.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
🎥 8 p.m. "Absolutely Devoted to You" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An ambitious TV producer (Kimberley Sustad) devises a brilliant plan to reunite a '90s boy band for an annual summer beach bash — but her idea is derailed when she falls for the band's reluctant lead singer (Jesse Metcalfe).
🎥 8 p.m. "She Stole My Son's Heart" (Lifetime movie)
A detective (Marisol Nichols) and her rookie partner are assigned to the case of a missing woman in desperate need of a heart transplant.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
📺 "The Chosen In the Wild With Bear Grylls" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, and Luke Dimyan join "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins as Grylls leads them through Utah's treacherous Castle Valley, Canyonlands, the Ausable River, the Colorado River, the Great Basin Desert, and the Adirondack Forest.
📺 7 p.m. "NASCAR Americana" (USA Network)
The three-week docuseries event inspired by America's 250th birthday explores NASCAR's unique place in the American story.
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 17 Reunion, Week 1 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "House of the Dragon" Season 3 finale (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" (Bravo)
Seven of the most iconic Real Housewives — Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant, and Lisa Barlow — are whooping it up for a girls' trip like no other.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Him I Knew" (Lifetime movie)
After surviving a violent attack, a woman returns home to a husband who feels subtly different; Giovanni DeVal, Segen Gebremariam, and Rich Lowe star.
MONDAY, AUGUST 10
🎥 "Michael" (Starz)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
🤣 "Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "Mourinho" (Netflix documentary)
The documentary charts José Mourinho's rise as one of the world's top footballing managers of the most elite clubs.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
📺 "Let's Marry Harry" Season 1 finale (Netflix)
📺 "Reacher" Season 4 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
📺 "X-Men '97" Season 2 finale (Disney+)
📺 8 p.m. "The Valley" Season 3 Reunion, Week 2 of 3 (Bravo)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13
📺 "Gone" Season 1 finale (BritBox)
📺 "My Brilliant Career" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Modern, rebellious Sybylla (Philippa Northeast) dreams only of writing. Choosing an exciting career over a safe marriage is easy — until she falls in love unexpectedly.
📺 "Tires" Season 3 (Netflix, 12-episode binge)
⚾️ 6:30 p.m. MLB Field of Dreams Game (Netflix)
🇺🇸 9 p.m. The 2026 Patriot Games (ABC)
🎥 "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" (Hulu documentary)
After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, the blink-182 drummer embarks on a raw and redemptive journey.
🎥 7 p.m. "Camp Rock 3" (Disney Channel movie)
When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
🤣 9 p.m. "Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes" (HBO comedy special)
🎥 "Don't Say Good Luck" (Netflix movie)
Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler) is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she's living with even more drama at home than on the stage; Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Bebe Neuwirth, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, and Jon Lovitz co-star.
🎥 "Normal" (HBO Max)
🎥 "The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn" (Director's Cut) (Hulu)
🎥 8 p.m. "A Murder Between Friends" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)
When six friends vacation at the country estate of a legendary true crime TV star, the last thing they expect is to find one of them murdered in a hot tub! Joan Collins, Nadia Bjorlin, Jacob Young, Trent Garrett, Toby-Alexander Smith, and Jim Borstelmann star.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15
📺 "Honest Renovations" Season 4 (The Roku Channel)
🎥 8 p.m. "Aussie at Heart" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Samara (Rhiannon Fish), a former lawyer now event planner, reunites with Nate (Daniel Lissing), her ex‑coworker and rival, to plan a couple's anniversary in Queensland and begin to confront their past and fall for each other.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Daughter She Left Behind" (Lifetime movie)
After years spent working internationally, a woman must fight to save not only her daughter's life, but the trust and love they lost along the way; Kate del Castillo and Carissa Murray star.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16
📺 8 p.m. "Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration" (ABC & Disney+)
Filmed at Disneyland Resort in celebration of World Princess Week, this special brings together the largest gathering of Disney Princess talent ever assembled, celebrating their stories across animation, live-action, stage, and music.
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 17 Reunion, Week 2 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Lanterns" (HBO)
Intergalactic cops John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) investigate a murder in the American heartland.
🎥 8 p.m. "Home Safe" (Lifetime movie)
The editor-in-chief of a news magazine and her husband, the founder of an AI home security company, are threatened by a mysterious house guest; Felisha Terrell, Jason MacDonald, Emily Topper, and Mira Sorvino star.
MONDAY, AUGUST 17
📺 8 p.m. "The 1% Club" Season 3 finale (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 18 (FX/FXX)
📺 9 p.m. "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys" Season 3 finale (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "The Quiz With Balls" Season 3 finale (Fox)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 18
📺 "Return to Paradise" Season 2 finale (BritBox)
📺 10 p.m. "Cocktail Wars" (E!, two-episode premiere)
Each episode pits three mixologists against each other to craft the perfect cocktail; *NSYNC's Lance Bass and Joey Fatone host.
🤣 "Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19
📺 "Average Joe" Season 2 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Love Is Blind: UK" Season 3 (Netflix)
📺 "Lucky" limited series finale (Apple TV)
📺 8 p.m. "The Valley" Season 3 Reunion, Week 3 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Lion" (National Geographic)
From "The Lion King" director Jon Favreau comes the true story of a lion cub named Kio on his epic journey to become a king.
🎥 "Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing" (Netflix documentary)
Following the highly publicized death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her producing partner Mark Bailey continue their urgent investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 20
📺 "Outer Banks" final season (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny" Season 2 finale (History)
🎥 "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter" (Prime Video documentary)
The film chronicles the life of the legendary athlete, who began playing on the hardscrabble courts of Serbia and rose to become the most accomplished champion in the history of men's tennis.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
📺 "Conan O'Brien Must Go" Season 3 (HBO Max)
📺 "The Dynasty: UConn Huskies" (Apple TV, three-episode binge)
The docuseries chronicles the University of Connecticut women's basketball team's historic run under Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma.
📺 "LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem" (Disney+ special)
During a heavy rainstorm, the Princess characters and their sidekick friends take in animals in need while enjoying a cozy day in their castle — but when the animals run amok, chaos erupts.
📺 8 p.m. "9/11 Reunited" (National Geographic)
The docuseries chronicles stories of survivors who made a deep connection with others amidst the horror of September 11, 2001 — and who now want to meet again.
🎥 "Mother Mary" (HBO Max)
🎥 8 p.m. "Unlawful Attraction" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)
A prosecuting attorney is forced to lay low at her recently deceased grandmother's home to avoid retaliation after a high-profile conviction... and winds up in the arms of a criminal; Eve Mauro, Colin Egglesfield, Andy McDermott, and Riley Weston star.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
📺 8 p.m. "The Run for a Million" (CBS special)
Taylor Sheridan calls the action while 16 riders guide their horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins, and stops in this fast-paced equestrian competition, all in pursuit of reining's highest honor — and a $1 million prize.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Babysitter's Double Life" (Lifetime movie)
A cash-strapped college student begins an affair with a wealthy dad whose "help" inspires her to create a babysitting-adjacent service for lonely, divorced fathers; Courtney Fulk, Cole Gerdes, Josie Davis, and Sophie Teasell star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Love Finds You" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A mislabeled package convinces jewelry designer Alex (Aimee Teegarden) she's found her ideal man, sending her and delivery driver Jack (Chris McNally) on a citywide search that helps them discover what they truly want.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
🎵 "The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live" (AMC+)
The standing-room-only performance was filmed at New York City's Beacon Theatre in June.
📺 7 p.m. "NASCAR Americana" docuseries finale (USA Network)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 17 Reunion, Week 3 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "The Westies" Season 1 finale (MGM+)
🎥 8 p.m. "Three Housewives and a Body" (Lifetime movie)
A girls' night goes terribly wrong when best friends accidentally kill a man during a home invasion; Rachel Hendrix, Christie Osterhus, and Segen Gebremariam star.
MONDAY, AUGUST 24
📺 "Blue Murder Hotel" (Acorn TV)
Married and retired detectives (played by Michala Banas and Brett Tucker) now running a seaside motel are drawn into a series of baffling murders.
📺 "The Chelsea Detective" Season 4 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 "Summertide" Season 1 finale (Acorn TV, two episodes)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
📺 "The Good Ship Murder" Season 3 (BritBox)
📺 "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" midseason finale (Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "Bobby's Triple Threat" Season 5 (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. "Jeopardy! Masters" Season 4 (ABC, airing Tuesday-Friday through September 8)
🤣 "Stamptown" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young" (Netflix documentary)
From his rise to college football phenom to his tumultuous time in the NFL, Vince Young unpacks his fall from stardom.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
📺 "The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror" (Disney+ standalone episode)
📺 "Trying" Season 5 finale (Apple TV)
📺 8 p.m. Miss Teen USA (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "That '90s House" (HGTV)
Brian Austin Green, Beverly Mitchell, and Jodie Sweetin face off against Melissa Joan Hart, Matthew Lawrence, and Keshia Knight Pulliam — with guidance from Joey Lawrence — in the six-episode home renovation competition; Jaleel White hosts.
🎥 "The Last Sunrise" (Prime Video movie)
Based on the bestselling novel, the film follows a college student (Maia Reficco) with a chronic illness who falls in love during a summer trip to Mallorca; Fernando Lindez and Eva Longoria co-star.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
📺 "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" Season 3 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Leanne" Season 2 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Married at First Sight" Season 20 finale (Peacock, two episodes)
📺 "Paris Is Always a Good Idea" limited series finale (Hallmark+)
📺 "The Undeclared War" Season 2 (Peacock, six-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. Miss USA (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "Adults" Season 2 (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
📺 "Dark Matter" Season 2 (Apple TV)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Zillow Gone Wild" Season 3 finale (HGTV)
🎥 "The Whisper Man" (Netflix movie)
When his young son vanishes, a widower (Adam Scott) enlists help from his estranged father (Robert De Niro), a retired detective who put away the serial killer now linked to the case; Michelle Monaghan co-stars.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Wrong Housemaid" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)
After vanishing from her violent husband's grasp a decade ago, a seemingly harmless housemaid enters a woman's home and begins manipulating her life with chilling precision; Vivica A. Fox, April Hale, Matthew Pohlkamp, and Demetris Owens star.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
🏈 3:30 p.m. "Big Ten Saturday Night" Season 4 (NBC)
🏈 7 p.m. "ACC College Football Series" Season 4 (The CW)
🏈 7:30 p.m. "Saturday Night College Football" Season 21 (ABC)
🏈 10 p.m. "CFB on Fox" Season 16 (Fox)
🎥 8 p.m. "Copycat Killer" (Lifetime movie)
When a reclusive criminal profiler (Melissa O'Neil) reluctantly returns to the spotlight at a true crime conference, she's thrust back into the nightmare she thought she'd escaped when a fan is found murdered in the same signature style as the Sigil Slayer she once caught; Greyston Holt and Peter Facinelli co-star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Much About Love" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A TV director (Ashley Williams) returns to her theater roots for a Shakespeare festival and runs into an old flame (Niall Matter), rekindling a merry war of wits in this modern retelling of "Much Ado About Nothing."
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
⚾️ 12 p.m. "MLB Sunday Leadoff" Season 5 finale (Peacock)
⛳️ 3:30 p.m. "LIV Golf League" Season 4 finale (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Decades in Sports" docuseries finale (CNN)
📺 11:30 p.m. "Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special" (Adult Swim)
MONDAY, AUGUST 31
📺 "Furious" limited series finale (Hulu)
📺 "The Ridge" limited series finale (Acorn TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" Season 1 finale (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Love Island USA" Season 8 Reunion (Peacock)