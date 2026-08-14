What To Watch Friday: X-Files Sequel Reimagined, Don't Say Good Luck, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "The X-Files: I Want to Believe" gets an update, Joan Collins stars in "A Murder Between Friends," and Sunny Sandler prepares for the spotlight in Netflix's "Don't Say Good Luck."

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