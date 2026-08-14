What To Watch Friday: X-Files Sequel Reimagined, Don't Say Good Luck, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "The X-Files: I Want to Believe" gets an update, Joan Collins stars in "A Murder Between Friends," and Sunny Sandler prepares for the spotlight in Netflix's "Don't Say Good Luck."
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Showtimes for August 14, 2026
Don't Say Good Luck
Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler) is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she's living with even more drama at home than on the stage; Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Bebe Neuwirth, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, and Jon Lovitz co-star.
Girls Like Girls
In this coming-of-age story set over the course of one summer, a new girl in town (Maya da Costa) falls in love for the first time while learning to accept herself along the way; Myra Molloy and Zach Braff co-star.
Honest Renovations
Season 4 premiere: Best friends Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis transform houses that have stopped working for families, digging into each family's biggest struggles and turning solutions into reality.
Normal
After a botched bank robbery, the interim sheriff (Bob Odenkirk) in a small Minnesota town uncovers a conspiracy involving an international crime syndicate; Henry Winkler and Lena Headey co-star.
Silo
Juliette sends Lukas and Kennedy on a mission, as a desperate Camille threatens Robert to tell the truth.
The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn
Restoring Chris Carter's original vision, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dr. Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) reunite to investigate a missing-persons case, where they meet a priest (Billy Connolly) who may or may not be experiencing psychic visions.
A Murder Between Friends
When six friends vacation at the country estate of a legendary true crime TV star, the last thing they expect is to find one of them murdered in a hot tub! Joan Collins, Nadia Bjorlin, Jacob Young, Trent Garrett, Toby-Alexander Smith, and Jim Borstelmann star.
This Is UFC: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
This one-hour special offers an exclusive look at UFC 330, featuring weigh-in footage from the upcoming bouts, interviews, and last-minute storylines ahead of Saturday's event (which streams at 9 p.m. on Paramount+).
Fightland
Turning up the heat on the Marshalls, Duke is drawn in deeper than he ever could have imagined.
Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes
The comedian leans into themes of friendship and chosen family, centering on a tight-knit group of skaters who’ve stayed close over time.
Anna Pigeon
As Anna Pigeon settles into a more complicated personal life in the park, she discovers a game of hide and seek has taken a dangerous turn.