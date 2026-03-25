High Potential's Latest Reveal Just Brought The Roman Mystery Full Circle — Were You Surprised?
The twisted mystery of Roman Sinquerra's disappearance got even twistier on the March 24 episode of "High Potential," which ended with the bombshell reveal that Willa Quinn — the high-powered fixer who allegedly hired Eric Hayworth to kidnap Roman — is in bed with Captain Wagner's father! (Not literally in bed, but honestly, we wouldn't that rule out just yet.)
The LAPD had all eyes on Willa, who followed Soto back to Los Angeles after their shade-fest in New York City, but Willa did their work for them by sauntering into the precinct for a chat with her new bestie. Unfortunately, Willa remained unwilling to acknowledge her connection to Hayworth, instead offering Soto an opportunity to work "with" her on the case. Soto, of course, saw right through this; Willa was clearly afraid that Hayworth would talk before she had a chance to make him disappear... for good.
As far as Soto was concerned, she had Willa right where she wanted her, complete with a series of incriminating messages sent between Willa and Hayworth on the night Roman disappeared. But Willa had yet another trick up her sleeve: she tipped off the FBI that Hayworth is also connected to the death of FBI agent Lila Flynn, and they took him into their custody — where Soto can no longer get to him. Well played, Willa. Well played.
Then came the moment we'll be thinking about all week: Willa sauntered into a fancy hotel for a meeting with none other than Wagner's father (played by guest star Clancy Brown). Earlier in the episode, he asked his son to suss out whether Morgan might be interested in a well-paying job on his congressional campaign. (She said no, of course.) Apparently Willa was the one who asked Wagner's father to recruit Morgan in the first place.
It would seem that Willa is making it her mission to get Morgan out of Major Crimes, and she'll continue using Wagner's father do it. "Do I need to remind you that we're in this together?" she asked him. "I know where all of your bodies are buried. If I go down, you're coming with me. And you are right, we are going to have to figure out another way."
There you have it, folks. We've been wondering about Wagner's true purpose on this show all season, and now we know. The involvement of his father is a fun twist, we'll give them that, but we're still ready for this Roman mystery to be wrapped up. (But hey, if we must be patient, at least we have Jennifer Jason Leigh's phenomenally campy performance to make the wait more pleasurable.)
Are Karadec and Lucia moving too quickly?
This week's episode also put Morgan and Karadec in another life-threatening situation when they discovered an explosive device — well, it was more of an explosive art installation, but let's not split hairs — and Karadec's heroics got him trapped in the blast. When he woke up in the hospital, Karadec couldn't make out Lucia's face standing over him, so he said the name every girlfriend would want to hear: his co-worker's! (To be fair, Morgan was the last person he saw before he collapsed, but let's not put it past this show to slip a 'shipping moment in wherever it can.)
Morgan did eventually show up in Karadec's hospital room, bearing his favorite cookies — chocolate chip with the chips removed. When Lucia asked why someone wouldn't just get a sugar cookie instead, Morgan and Karadec replied in perfect unison, "It's not the same thing." It was another small moment, but there was no misunderstanding the look on Lucia's face; she could feel the connection between them.
Lucia basically said as much during a chat with Morgan in the hallway, thanking her for playing a role in Karadec getting his priorities straightened out. "Thanks for being there, Morgan," she said. "You're a really good friend." Now, here's the thing: In the real world, "you're a really good friend" means exactly that. But this is television we're watching, so it really means "stay away from my boyfriend." Did that whole moment feel weird to anyone else?
All that said, Karadec does seem genuinely invested in his relationship with Lucia. They're swapping "I love you"s and getting a house together. If that's not commitment, we don't know what is. Our only concern, which Morgan rightfully voiced, is that it's all happening a little quickly. Could Karadec be diving back into this relationship headfirst without fully considering the situation?
How do you feel about this week's developments, both the reveal about Willa's connection to Wagner and that uneasy moment between Morgan and Lucia? Drop a comment below with your thoughts on all of the above, as well as your hopes for the season's final two (!) episodes.