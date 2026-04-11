What To Watch This Week: 50+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

📺 6:30 p.m. "Collector's Call" Season 7 (MeTV)

📺 8 p.m. "American Pickers" Season 28 finale (History)

📺 8 p.m. "DTF St. Louis" limited series finale (HBO)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" Season 2 finale (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "American Classic" Season 1 finale (MGM+)

📺 9 p.m. "The Audacity" (AMC)

Billy Magnussen plays an audacious, data-mining CEO in this one-hour drama set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley; Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, and Simon Helberg co-star.

📺 9 p.m. "Euphoria" Season 3 (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "Eva Longoria: Searching for France" (CNN, two-episode premiere)

Longoria embarks on a flavorful journey to uncover the historical roots of the country's culinary leadership and explore how it became the global standard for fine dining.

📺 9 p.m. "History's Greatest Picks With Mike Wolfe" Season 1 finale (History)

MONDAY, APRIL 13

📺 8 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" Season 1 finale (NBC, two episodes)

📺 8 p.m. "The 1% Club" Season 3 (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "Rock the Block" Season 7 (HGTV)

📺 8 p.m. "Wild Cards" Season 3 finale (The CW)

📺 9 p.m. "Born to Bowl" docuseries finale (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event" (Investigation Discovery)

The two-night docuseries event goes deep inside the boy band boom of the late 1990s and

early aughts, revealing how the industry transformed young performers into marketable commodities while exposing untold stories of abuse, addiction, and financial manipulation.

📺 9 p.m. "Foul Play With Anthony Davis" Episode 2/time slot premiere (TBS)

📺 9 p.m. "The Quiz With Balls" Season 3 (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 29 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

🎥 "Noah Kahan: Out of Body" (Netflix documentary)

After rocketing to global fame, the singer-songwriter returns to his Vermont roots to get back in tune with himself.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

📺 "You Don't Know Where I'm From, Dawg" (Paramount+, five-episode binge)

The docuseries offers a comprehensive look at the life and career of American soccer legend Clint Dempsey.

📺 8 p.m. "Finding Your Roots" Season 12 finale (PBS)

📺 9 p.m. "The Dark Wizard" (HBO)

The four-part docuseries offers an unflinching portrait of Dean Potter, one of the world's most influential and controversial climbers, BASE jumpers, and highline walkers.

📺 9 p.m. "Doc" Season 2 finale (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "R.J. Decker" time slot premiere (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 29 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

🤣 "Trevor Noah: Joy In the Trenches" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "#SKYKING" (Hulu documentary)

The documentary tells the story of 28-year-old Horizon Air ground service agent Richard "Beebo" Russell, who stole a $33 million plane and took off into the skies of the Pacific Northwest, embarking on a 70-minute white-knuckle flight.

🎥 "Untold: Jail Blazers" (Netflix documentary)

Volatile players. Criminal charges. National headlines. Portland's championship-caliber NBA team implodes spectacularly.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

📺 "Margo's Got Money Troubles" (Apple TV, three-episode premiere)

The David E. Kelley drama casts Elle Fanning as a young mother scrambling to support herself and her baby after dropping out of college, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman as her unconventional parents.

📺 "Million Dollar Secret" Season 2 (Netflix, three-episode premiere)

📺 "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Season 1B (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "MasterChef" Season 16 (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "Scrubs" Season 10 finale (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Swamp People" Season 17 finale (History)

📺 9 p.m. "The Floor" Episode 3/time slot premiere (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" Season 2 (Peacock, two-episode premiere)

📺 9 p.m. "To Catch a Smuggler" Season 10 finale (NatGeo)

📺 10 p.m. "Inside the CIA" Season 1 finale (NatGeo)

🎥 "Balls Up" (Prime Video movie)

A pair of marketing executives (Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser) spark a global scandal at the World Cup.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

📺 "BEEF" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 "Big Mood" Season 2 (Tubi, six-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 15 finale (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "House of Villains" Season 3 finale (Peacock)

📺 9 p.m. "The Pitt" Season 2 finale (HBO Max)

🎥 "Jerry West: The Logo" (Prime Video documentary)

Director Kenya Barris traces the life and career of the NBA icon, whose lifelong pursuit of winning was paved in sacrifice and loss.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

📺 "American Gladiators" (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)

Each episode of the competition features amateur male and female Contenders from across the nation stepping into the Arena to face 16 powerful new American Gladiators; Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz host.

📺 "Full Swing" Season 4 (Netflix, four-episode binge)

🤣 9 p.m. "Ramy Youssef: In Love" (HBO comedy special)

🎥 "Dust Bunny" (HBO Max)

🎥 "A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough" (Netflix documentary)

The film blends the remarkable story of Attenborough's first encounter with the baby gorilla Pablo with a deep dive into how Pablo's direct descendants are doing today in the mountains of Rwanda.

🎥 "The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels" (Peacock documentary)

The documentary takes viewers on an unprecedented tour of NXT, while simultaneously reliving Michaels' professional and very personal journey that led him to the place he is today. ​

🎥 "Roommates" (Netflix movie)

When a shy college freshman (Sadie Sandler) asks a cool girl (Chloe East) to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a wave of passive aggression; Natasha Lyonne and Nick Kroll co-star.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

🤼‍♂️ 6 p.m. WrestleMania 42 (ESPN app)