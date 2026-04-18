What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

🤼‍♂️ 6 p.m. WrestleMania 42 (ESPN app)

📺 8 p.m. "Tournament of Champions" Season 7 finale (Food Network)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Krapopolis" Season 3 finale (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "FROM" Season 4 (MGM+)

📺 9 p.m. "Hazardous History With Henry Winkler" Season 2 (History)

📺 9 p.m. "The Way Home" final season (Hallmark Channel)

📺 10 p.m. "The Food That Built America" Season 7 (History)

MONDAY, APRIL 20

📺 "CoComelon Lane" Season 7 (Netflix)

📺 "4x20: Quick Hits" (Hulu, four-episode binge)

The anthology is comprised of four, 20-minute films — all in celebration of what is arguably the world's most beloved plant — including the tale of how "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" made it to the big screen.

📺 "Kevin" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

After his human owners break up, a cat named Kevin (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) decides to break up with them too, moving into a local pet rescue; additional voices include Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, and Amy Sedaris.

📺 8 p.m. "Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4 (The CW)

📺 9 p.m. "Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out" Season 2 (Lifetime)

📺 9 p.m. "Funny AF With Kevin Hart" (Netflix, four-episode premiere)

Hart is on a mission to crown the next big name in stand-up — with help from guest judges Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Kumail Nanjiani, Chelsea Handler, and Nikki Glaser.

🎥 "Cheech & Chong's Last Movie" (Paramount+)

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

📺 "Unchosen" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

When a young mother (Molly Windsor) from a sheltered cult crosses paths with a mysterious stranger, she embarks on a risky affair that awakens desires and dark secrets; Asa Butterfield co-stars.

📺 8 p.m. "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 4 (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "Running Wild With Bear Grylls" Season 9 (Fox)

🎥 "Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill" (Netflix documentary)

A dispute between a dressage trainer and his student spirals into bloodshed and a surprising insanity defense.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

📺 "Criminal Record" Season 2 (Apple TV)

📺 "Hulk Hogan: Real American" (Netflix, four-episode binge)

Uncover the man behind the legend in this unfiltered docuseries featuring his very last interview.

📺 "Invincible" Season 4 finale (Prime Video)

📺 "Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders" (Prime Video, four-episode binge)

The docuseries arrives amid a major development in the case, as the primary suspect, Rex Heuermann, recently pleaded guilty to the murders of seven women and to causing the death of Karen Vergata — crimes that spanned decades and remained unsolved for years.

📺 "This Is a Gardening Show" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

Zach Galifianakis digs into the world of gardening, interviewing curious kids and eccentric experts in a funny, oddball celebration of the food we eat.

📺 8 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" Season 5 finale (ABC, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "The Greatest Average American" Season 1 finale (ABC)

📺 10 p.m. "Shark Tank" Season 17 finale (ABC)

🎥 "Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool" (Netflix documentary)

The singer-songwriter redefines what it means to be a country star in a documentary charting her journey from dreamer to Grammy winner.

🎥 "Orangutan" (Disney+)

Josh Gad narrates this immersive feature introducing Indah, an inquisitive adolescent orangutan learning how to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

📺 "After the Flood" Season 2 (BritBox)

📺 "Running Point" Season 2 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

📺 "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days — but beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened.

📺 "This City Is Ours" Season 1 finale (AMC+)

🏈 8 p.m. NFL Draft – Round 1 (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)

📺 9 p.m. "Animal Control" Season 4 finale (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "Half Man" (HBO)

The limited series follows estranged "brothers" (Jamie Bell and Richard Gadd) whose volatile reunion ignites a decades-spanning exploration of their shared past.

📺 9 p.m. "Matlock" Season 2 finale (CBS, two episodes)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Going Dutch" Season 2 finale (Fox)

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

📺 8 p.m. "Happy's Place" Season 2 finale (NBC, two episodes)

🏈 8 p.m. NFL Draft – Rounds 2-3 (ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network)

🤣 "Nikki Glaser: Good Girl" (Hulu comedy special)

🎥 "Apex" (Netflix movie)

A grieving woman (Charlize Theron) pushing her limits on a solo adventure in the Australian wild is ensnared in a twisted game with a cunning killer (Taron Egerton) who thinks she's prey.

🎥 "Marty Supreme" (HBO Max)

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

🏈 8 p.m. NFL Draft – Rounds 4-7 (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)

🎥 "Good Boy" (Hulu)