What To Watch This Week: 25+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

📺 8 p.m. "Biography: WWE Legends" Season 5 (A&E)

📺 8 p.m. "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing" Season 3 (Food Network)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Bob's Burgers" returns (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "The Forsytes" Season 1 finale (PBS)

📺 10 p.m. "WWE LFG" Season 3 (A&E)

📺 11 p.m. "WWE's Greatest Moments" Season 3 (A&E)

MONDAY, APRIL 27

🎵 "Disney Animation's Songs in Sign Language" (Disney+)

In celebration of National Deaf History Month, Disney+ will debut three animated musical sequences from recent Walt Disney Animation Studios features — newly reimagined and animated in American Sign Language (ASL); featured songs are "The Next Right Thing" (from "Frozen 2"), "We Don't Talk About Bruno" (from "Encanto") and "Beyond" (from "Moana 2").

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

📺 "The Cult of NatureBoy" (Hulu, four-episode binge)

In 2016, a rising social media star used his platforms to recruit followers into a group he called Carbon Nation, encouraging them to abandon their families and join his vision of a self-proclaimed Black utopia — but what began as an alternative lifestyle community quickly evolved into something far more sinister.

📺 "My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders" (Paramount+, three-episode binge)

Small-town rumors of a local serial killer become national news when a woman alleges her father killed dozens of women, including three of his wives, and forced her and her siblings to help bury bodies in an old well when they were children.

📺 9 p.m. "R.J. Decker" Season 1 finale (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

📺 "Imperfect Women" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Million Dollar Secret" Season 2 finale (Netflix, two episodes)

📺 "Should I Marry a Murderer?" (Netflix)

A fiancée-turned-key witness reveals how she stayed engaged to a man accused of murder while gathering evidence against him in this documentary series.

📺 "Widow's Bay" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)

Matthew Rhys stars as the mayor of a remote New England town whose push to revive his community is complicated by superstitious locals and unsettling events that suggest the town may be cursed.

📺 10 p.m. "Shared Planet" (PBS)

The four-part docuseries features inspiring stories of people and wildlife flourishing together,

celebrating the unique benefits of making room for nature.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

📺 "Man on Fire" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll plays John Creasy, once a high-functioning and skilled special forces mercenary who is now plagued with intense PTSD.

📺 "Vanderpump Villa" Season 3 reunion special (Hulu)

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 15 reunion, Part 2 of 3 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Elsbeth" time slot premiere (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Ladies of London" Season 4 finale (Bravo)

FRIDAY, MAY 1

📺 "American Gladiators" Season 1 finale (Prime Video, four episodes)

📺 "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)

🐎 8 p.m. The 152nd Kentucky Oaks (NBC)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Zillow Gone Wild" Season 3 (HGTV)

🎥 "Swapped" (Netflix movie)

A tiny woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (Juno Temple) suddenly swap bodies, forcing them to team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

🐎 2:30 p.m. The 152nd Kentucky Derby (NBC)

🎵 8 p.m. iHeartCountry Festival (Hulu live event)