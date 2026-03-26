The Masked Singer: Pangolin Goes Extinct In Semi-Finals — See Who's Under Every Season 14 Mask
And then there were four. "The Masked Singer" Semi-Finals eliminated one more top-secret celebrity from the competition on March 25, revealing which contestants will be moving on to next week's season finale.
Another highlights of the hour? Rita Ora finally figured out that Cat Witch is none other than her "Descendants" daughter Kylie Cantrall. Ora picked up on some mom-related clues in her latest package, leading to a flood of emotions after Cantrall's performance of Whitney Houston's "Run to You," which was easily the stand-out moment of the night.
"If this is who I think it is, she makes my heart melt, I love her so much," Ora said. "If this is her, I would be completely blown away. ... If it is, I won't be able to continue with the show, because that was the sweetest thing anyone will have ever done for me."
Of course, Cantrall wasn't the only person who lit up the stage this week. Galaxy Girl rocked out to Paramore's "Misery Business," Pangolin went hard on Roxette's "It Must Have Been Love," Crane channeled her inner Ariana Grande on "Break Free," and Pugcasso had the judges feeling good with Teddy Swims' "Bad Dreams."
One by one, the finalists were announced, leaving Pangolin as this week's eliminated singer. Just as we suspected, she turned out to be "Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten.
With one episode left in Season 14, we have three celebrities yet to be unmasked (four if you include Cantrall). Who do you think is under those last three masks? And who do you predict will win the whole shebang next week? Read on for our best guesses below, then drop a comment with your own thoughts.
Crane is Normani
"Clueless Night" clues: The '90s represent everything that Crane does, and she does it all — primetime TV, movies, and billions of streams. The feathered female has "crossed wings" with big names like Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama, and Angelina Jolie. She feels unseen at time, which shatters her confidence. As for visual clues, Crane's first package included a jar of sugar, a diamond, a nutcracker, little paper cranes, and ballet slippers. "I'm not one to shy away from center stage," she said about the slippers.
"Spice Girls Night" clues: Crane was lucky enough to have an actual Spice Girl, Mel B (aka "Scary Spice"), take her under her wing. Before that, her grandmother was her OG spice, even sewing evening gowns back when Crane competed in pageants. New visual clues included a football helmet and a hard hat, and her bonus clue was a train. "Not every journey sparkles, but this one was pure gold for my soul," Crane teased.
"Care Bears Night" clues: First of all, Crane let Robin Thicke know that she's not Ashanti. Her Colossal Clue was a football player getting down on one knee with an engagement ring. "I just kicked off my next chapter with a major win, and I couldn't be happier," Crane teased.
Semi-Finals clues: Crane's case finale was a print-out of her DNA. There was pressure for her to strike while the iron was hot after she went multi-platinum, but both of her parents were sick, and her focus was needed elsewhere. After several difficult years, they can all finally breathe. Crane also revealed she has a connection to Rita Ora; they've competed on a TV show together.
TVLine's final guess: She may be flying solo now, but Crane once sang as part of Fifth Harmony before getting the "Motivation" to release her own music. That's right, Crane is Normani. Not only has she studied ballet and other forms of dance from a young age, but she also performed at the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll. That same year, she was photographed meeting Jolie at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Additionally, the hard hat clue is a nod to Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" music video.
Pugcasso is Phillip Phillips
Season Premiere clues: According to Pugcasso, he was originally supposed to take over his family's business, "but sometimes you have to color outside of the lines." Emboldened to forge his own path in life, Pugcasso threw his hat into the ring in a major competition... and won! He considers himself to be a very private person — er, dog — and has never worn anything close to the costume he's currently rocking on "The Masked Singer."
"Clueless Night" clues: Pugcasso comes from a small town, where he met the love of his life. Their courtship was like a rom-com until a tour forced him to leave her behind... except it didn't! His other half surprised him at the airport and joined him on tour so they wouldn't be separated. As he says, she keeps him grounded.
"Spice Girls Night" clues: Pugcasso recalled performing on the same stage as John Mayer and Bruce Spingsteen, terrified to face the hundreds of thousands of fans. But the stadium ended up going wild, and sang along with every word of his songs. New visual clues included a jukebox, a sign reading "Maximum capacity: 132 million," and the moon. His bonus clue was a letter of rejection for the role of a series lead. "Some people told me that I wasn't good at music," Pugcasso explained. "Luckily, they weren't good at their job either, so it all worked out in the end."
"Care Bears Night" clues: "Being a part of the Olympics changed my life forever," Pugcasso said after revealing an Olympic torch as his Colossal Clue. "I never imagined I'd have the whole world's attention. It was a pretty cool moment." He also mentioned that this isn't his first competition, which is actually a much bigger clue.
Semi-Finals clues: Pugacco's case file was his "audition tape," which revealed that there was a time when "everyone in America had their eyes on [him]," but he's always thought of himself as a musician instead of a celebrity. Even his own kid doesn't know he's famous. Pugcasso once shared a stage with Jenny McCarthy. They've never dated, he confirmed, but it's possible that she has interviewed him as well.
TVLine's final guess: It's time to dim the lights, because Pangolin is none other than "American Idol" Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips. Not only did he work at his family's pawn shop before auditioning for "Idol," but his biggest song is "Home," hence the home base. And Pugcasso can sing! As for his relationship, Phillips met his now-wife when they were just 18 years old, and Pugcasso's romance is definitely giving that.
Galaxy Girl is Ashlee Simpson
Season Premiere clues: From a young age, Galaxy Girl was "on top of the world," accepted to the best schools on scholarship, and the youngest on stage — all before she could drive. Perfection was never her thing, however, so she walked away from all of that. Despite being "lost in the background" for years, she always believed she was meant for something more, so she worked her butt off — and her eventual rise was nothing short of "meteoric."
"Ninja Turtles Night" clues: People have tried to control Galaxy Girl's every move, but she has always resisted, like when she dramatically changed her look the night before one of her biggest shoots without telling anyone. She got the last laugh, though, because she shoot went "global" and became iconic.
"Ozzfest Night" clues: Galaxy Girl's first concert was Lilith Fair. She was inspired, but she wasn't "the one" who sang in her family, so she would practice at home in secret. But when she finally died, her family loved what they heard. Visual clues included a spider and a halo. "Not everyone earns a halo in their lifetime, but I sure did!" she teased.
"Star Trek Night" clues: After informing the judges (specifically Ken Jeong) that she's not Gwen Stefani, Galaxy Girl revealed Las Vegas showgirls as her Colossal Clue. "My husband may love his slot machines, but when I go to Vegas, I'm not there to gamble," she said. "I'm there to work."
Semi-Finals clues: Galaxy Girl's case file included a "best friends" necklace, representing the one star she's looked up to her for her entire life. "By day, we'd sing karaoke in her convertible, but by night, she took the world's biggest stages by storm — and I watched in awe." Seeing this person's rise to fame also gave Galaxy Girl an awareness of "public scrutiny." This is someone whose footsteps she's following in, and there's even a little healthy competition. She also revealed she has a connection to Nick Cannon, whom she's known since the early 2000s, though he's closer to Galaxy Girl's husband than he is to her.
TVLine's final guess: We recognized Ashlee Simpson's voice the moment she sang in the premiere, but her first round of clues didn't really add up. Then came "Ninja Turtles Night," during which she recalled secretly switching up her look before a big shoot — and who could forget Simpson's dramatic transformation from blonde to black? Just thinking about it makes us want to revisit "Autobiography." As for her Colossal Clue, Simpson recently had a residency in Vegas.
Every Season 14 contestant unmasked so far:
* We didn't even get a chance to guess the identity of Cat Witch this season; prior to the show's premiere, we knew that Disney star Kylie Cantrall would be competing as the magical minx.
* The first contestant eliminated after the season premiere (January 7) was Googly Eyes, who was revealed to be former baseball pro David "Big Papi" Ortiz.
* The Croissants were also eliminated in the premiere, but it wasn't until "Fear Night" (January 14) that they were officially unmasked as controversial reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley.
* "Fear Night" also marked the end of the road for cuddly knock-off Le Who Who, whom was revealed to be comedian Tiffany Haddish.
* "Clueless Night" (January 21) brought a pair of eliminations, with the reveals of Handyman as rapper Tone Loc and Scarab as actress Taraji P. Henson.
* Queen Corgi eliminated herself on "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night" (January 28), and was revealed to be podcaster Claudia Oshry.
* Calla Lily was revealed to be "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp on "Red, White & Clue Night" (February 4).
* Owl got his feathers ruffled on "Twilight Night" (February 11), revealing himself to be country star Billy Ray Cyrus.
* "Spice Girls Night" (February 25) ended with the melting of Snow Cone was melted, revealing "The Hills" star Heidi Montag underneath.
* After paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on "Ozzfest Night" (March 4), the show revealed Eggplant to be longtime soap star Jack Wagner.
* "Care Bears Night" (March 11) ended with High Voltage getting unplugged, revealing the machine to be former soccer pro Alexi Lalas.
* A double elimination on "Star Trek Night" (March 18) led to the reveals of 14 Karat Carrot as Judge Greg Mathis and Stingray as Evan Ross.