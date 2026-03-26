The Masked Singer: Pangolin Goes Extinct In Semi-Finals — See Who's Under Every Season 14 Mask

And then there were four. "The Masked Singer" Semi-Finals eliminated one more top-secret celebrity from the competition on March 25, revealing which contestants will be moving on to next week's season finale.

Another highlights of the hour? Rita Ora finally figured out that Cat Witch is none other than her "Descendants" daughter Kylie Cantrall. Ora picked up on some mom-related clues in her latest package, leading to a flood of emotions after Cantrall's performance of Whitney Houston's "Run to You," which was easily the stand-out moment of the night.

"If this is who I think it is, she makes my heart melt, I love her so much," Ora said. "If this is her, I would be completely blown away. ... If it is, I won't be able to continue with the show, because that was the sweetest thing anyone will have ever done for me."

Of course, Cantrall wasn't the only person who lit up the stage this week. Galaxy Girl rocked out to Paramore's "Misery Business," Pangolin went hard on Roxette's "It Must Have Been Love," Crane channeled her inner Ariana Grande on "Break Free," and Pugcasso had the judges feeling good with Teddy Swims' "Bad Dreams."

One by one, the finalists were announced, leaving Pangolin as this week's eliminated singer. Just as we suspected, she turned out to be "Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten.

With one episode left in Season 14, we have three celebrities yet to be unmasked (four if you include Cantrall). Who do you think is under those last three masks? And who do you predict will win the whole shebang next week? Read on for our best guesses below, then drop a comment with your own thoughts.