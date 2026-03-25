Casting News: A Different World Revival Adds More Alumni, Bridgerton Star's Amazon Cop Drama, And More

* "Bridgerton" alum Phoebe Dynevor is set to star in "Dirty," an eight-episode U.K. cop drama for Amazon's Prime Video, according to Deadline. Set in Dynevor's native Manchester, the series "follows a mother and daughter who also serve on the police force and see each other as their biggest obstacle on the job."

* The upcoming CBS procedural "Einstein" has added Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor ("Lovecraft Country") to its cast as a series regular, Variety reports. She'll join stars Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero in the role of veteran cop Capt. Frost, who "has logged ten thousand hours in the field and is counting the days until she retires with her partner."

* Netflix's "Scooby-Doo" live-action series has added Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird") as a series regular, the streamer has announced. No character details have been released.

* Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" has added Meagan Good ("Harlem") and Durrell "Tank" Babbs ("The New Edition Story") as series regulars for Season 4, Deadline reports.

* The HBO Max cop drama pilot "American Blue," starring Milo Ventimiglia, has added five to its cast, per Variety: Kelly Jenrette ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Carlito Olivero ("Wonder Man"), Onye Eme-Akwari ("Outer Banks"), Jess Gabor ("School Spirits"), and Eddie Kaye Thomas ("American Pie").

* MGM+'s "Bosch" prequel "Bosch: Start of Watch" has added six to its cast, according to Deadline: Raphael Sbarge ("Once Upon a Time"), Seamus Dever ("Castle"), Kenneth Miller ("Ransom Canyon"), Marco Rodriguez ("Presumed Innocent"), Rafi Gavron ("Godfather of Harlem"), and Ryan McPartlin ("Chuck").