Why Kevin James Doesn't Think A King Of Queens Reboot Makes Sense

Before "The King of Queens," Stiller earned an Emmy nomination in 1997 for his role as Frank Costanza on "Seinfeld," where he made 26 appearances during the show's run. He brought decades of experience to his portrayal of Arthur Spooner. Stiller played Doug's father-in-law in nearly every episode of the series, with his unpredictable energy driving many of the show's most memorable laughs.

Following Stiller's death, cast members and collaborators have emphasized how central he was to the sitcom. In 2025, Remini told Us Weekly, "It would be hard to do a show like that without Jerry Stiller. They'd have to think of something to represent him." Co-creator Michael J. Weithorn echoed that sentiment during a cast reunion and table read posted to Remini's YouTube channel. "He was the soul of the show in a very real way. He grounded us."

During that same reunion, James also reflected on his late co-star. "I miss him so much. He's just the greatest ... He's always the cranky old man yelling and screaming [on the show], but it was never the way he was [in real life]. He was an angel. He was a great man."