The House Of The Spirits: Watch First Trailer For Prime Video's Spanish-Language Adaptation Of Isabel Allende's Beloved Novel

As you can see in the trailer at the top of this post, Alfonso Herrera ("The Exorcist," "Ozark") plays patriarch Esteban Trueba. Nicole Wallace ("Culpa Mía") and Dolores Fonzi (Canal 9's "El Tiempo No Para") portray Clara del Valle at different points in her life. The cast also includes Fernanda Castillo ("The Lord of the Skies") as Férula, Aline Kuppenheim ("A Fantastic Woman") as Nivea del Valle, Sara Becker ("The Movie Teller") and Fernanda Urrejola ("Cry Macho") as Blanca, Eduard Fernández ("The Skin I Live In") as Severo del Valle, Rochi Hernández ("30 Nights With my Ex") as Alba, Pablo Macaya ("In Her Place") and Nicolás Contreras ("Baby Bandito") as Pedro Tercero, and Juan Pablo Raba ("News of a Kidnapping") as Tío Marcos.

Allende executive-produces the series, alongside Eva Longoria ("Desperate Housewives"), Courtney Saladino ("Jessica Jones"), and showrunners Urrejola, Francisca Alegría ("The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future"), and Andrés Wood ("News of a Kidnapping").

"The House of the Spirits" was the basis for a 1993 film of the same name; the cast included Jeremy Irons, Winona Ryder, Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas, and Glenn Close.

Are you planning to watch Prime Video's "The House of the Spirits"? Press PLAY on the video above, then let us know in the comments!