9-1-1: Nashville Is About To Drop Another Dixie Bombshell — And Blue Isn't Ready (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

Dixie's lies are catching up with her on "9-1-1: Nashville," and Blue certainly isn't helping. In TVLine's exclusive sneak peek of the March 26 episode (ABC, 9/8c), Don and Blythe speak with Blue about his mother's latest revelation after the gala — before he accidentally adds one more to the pile.

As you may recall from last week, an inebriated Dixie confessed that she purposely went off birth control when she got pregnant with Blue all those years ago; she hoped that a pregnancy would keep Don from choosing Blythe over her, but it didn't. That bombshell completely undid any good will Don and Blythe previously had towards Dixie, with Don setting some firm new boundaries between them.

In the clip above, Don and Blythe attempt to discuss the matter with Blue, only for yet another of Dixie's misdeeds to come to light. "You figured out what she did, didn't you?" Blue asks, completely unaware of her post-gala confession. "Look, I swear I had no idea she faked coughing up all that blood so y'all would pay for the surgery."

Don and Blythe are understandably aghast at this information, while Blue sheepishly realizes, "That's not what this was about. ... Well, if it wasn't that, then what was it?" Oh, Blue, you might want to ask your mom about that one.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at this week's "9-1-1: Nashville," then drop a comment with your thoughts on Dixie's latest shenanigans below.