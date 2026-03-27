FX's Love Story Ends In Tragedy — Grade The Finale And Season 1

We see the three of them in the air, with John at the controls and everything going smoothly. He tells Carolyn, "I missed you," and she kisses his hand. But then the visibility gets bad, and alarms start to ring on John's controls. John tries to get Carolyn to go back to her seat, but she insists: "I want to sit with you." The alarms keep blaring, the dials are spinning... and then everything goes black.

The Coast Guard gets an alert, and police tell Caroline her brother's plane is missing. It's billed as a "search and rescue" mission at first, but soon, they get the bad news, and Caroline dissolves into sobs: "I'm not doing this again, alright? I am not!" She later mourns the fact that John faced so much pressure from the day he was born: "All he'll be remembered for is what he could have become." The families discuss burial plots, with Carolyn's mother Ann bitterly reminding Caroline's husband that she lost two daughters in that crash, not just Carolyn.

Ann and Caroline have a tense sit-down, where Ann rants about Carolyn being blamed for the crash by the media and Lauren being reduced to "practically a footnote." She breaks down in tears, asking: "How do you live in a world that doesn't make sense?" But Caroline has been through this before, and she and Ann eventually reach an uneasy understanding: two wounded souls trying to find a way to keep going.

Caroline gets some words of encouragement from her aunt Ethel, who saw her husband RFK murdered: "We're Kennedy women, and we're still here." They spread the ashes of John, Carolyn, and Lauren at sea, and the camera pans over the peaceful New England coast as we see John and Carolyn cuddling on the beach one last time.

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