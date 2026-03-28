WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: March Madness Heats Up With Women's Sweet 16 And Men's Elite 8

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, March 28, 2026 Sean Rayford & Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: March Madness tournaments continue, Teri Polo hunts down "The Man in the Window," and "Have I Got News for You" wraps Season 4. 

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Showtimes for March 28, 2026

ET

Women's NCAA Basketball

See below for networks MARCH MADNESS

ABC

  • Michigan vs. Louisville (12:30 p.m.)
  • Texas vs. Kentucky (3 p.m.)

ESPN

  • South Carolina vs. Oklahoma (5 p.m.) 
  • TCU vs. Virginia, (7:30 p.m.)
ET

Men's NCAA Basketball

TBS/truTV MARCH MADNESS

First up, llinois takes on Iowa (6:09 p.m.). Then, Arizona faces Purdue (8:49 p.m.).

    ET

    Baseball Night in America

    Fox

    Season 12 premiere: The Kansas City Royals visit the Atlanta Braves.

    ET

    A Royal Setting

    Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

    A world-renowned gemologist (Jen Lilley) is hired by a prince (Dan Jeannotte) to restore the crown jewels, complicating his relationship with his mother, the queen.

    The Man in the Window

    Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

    After her neighbor turns up dead, a woman (Teri Polo) risks it all to prove her fling's (Dylan Walsh) the killer; Jamie-Lynn Sigler co-stars.

    ET

    Have I Got News for You

    CNN

    Season 4 finale: Journalist Kara Swisher and comedian Nish Kumar appear.

    ET

    48 Hours

    CBS

    A high-profile kidnapping case that drew national attention takes a new turn as Denise Huskins Quinn and Aaron Quinn work with law enforcement to help uncover additional crimes committed by their attacker, Matthew Muller.

    Duck Dynasty: The Revival

    A&E

    Willie's determined to revolutionize podcasting, enlisting his old buddy Mountain Man for the ride; Uncle Si sparks a feud between John Luke and John Reed over a prized elk head.

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