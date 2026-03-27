Watson Canceled At CBS

The game is no longer afoot.

CBS has canceled its Sherlock Holmes-inspired medical drama "Watson" after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. The sophomore finale, now doubling as a series finale, airs Sunday, May 3, at 10/9c. (Freshman comedy "DMV" has also been axed at the Eye Network.)

The drama starred Morris Chestnut as John Watson — as in "elementary, my dear Watson" — a physician devastated by the death of his close friend, Holmes. Each week, Watson and a team of fellows at his institute solved medical mysteries that baffled other doctors.

Season 2 of the series introduced Holmes in corporeal form, played by "Once Upon a Time" alum Robert Carlyle. Though Sherlock insisted that he'd faked his death, the fact that he only seemed to appear when Watson was alone led viewers to believe that perhaps the iconic literary character was a form of audio-visual hallucination that indicated Watson was unwell.

The "Watson" cast also included Rochelle Aytes, Peter Mark Kendall, Eve Harlow, Inga Schlingmann, and Ritchie Coster.

Are you bummed there won't be a Season 3 of "Watson"? Tell us all about it in the comments.