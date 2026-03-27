DMV Canceled After Just One Season At CBS

The East Hollywood "DMV" is officially closing its doors: CBS has canceled its bubble sitcom after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. The May 11 season finale (airing at 8:30 p.m.) will now serve as a series finale. The sophomore drama "Watson," starring Morris Chestnut, also got the axe at CBS.

"DMV" is a workplace comedy "set at the place everyone dreads going most," per the official description. It follows a group of minimum-wage employees who deal with annoyed customers, all while finding solace in each other's company.

The single-cam comedy hails from executive producer Dana Klein ("Friends," "Fresh Off the Boat") and boasts an ensemble that includes Harriet Dyer ("Colin From Accounts"), Tim Meadows and Molly Kearney ("Saturday Night Live"), Alex Tarrant ("NCIS: Hawai'i"), Tony Cavalero ("The Righteous Gemstones"), and Gigi Zumbado ("The Rookie").

"DMV" debuted in October on CBS. (Check out our premiere recap here.) Mourning this bit of cancellation news? Let it be known by dropping some comments.