Jensen Ackles Teases 'Bananas' Supernatural Reunion With Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins In The Boys Season 5
Six years after Dean Winchester's Impala rode off into the sunset, the stars of "Supernatural" will once again share the screen in the upcoming fifth and final season of Prime Video's "The Boys." (Eric Kripke created both series, making this a behind-the-scenes reunion as well.)
Fans got their first look at the reunion in the official trailer for "The Boys" Season 5, which includes a quick shot of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy roughing up a new character played by Misha Collins, all while Jared Padalecki looks on in horror. We've known about the inspired casting since February 2025, but it feels so much more real now that we have actual footage of the trio together again on screen.
In addition to being excited about playing with his old friends in a new sandbox, Ackles admits that he was "a little nervous" for Padalecki and Collins to step into the wild world of Supes.
"This was a world that I was nervous coming into being such a fan of the show, and I felt like I had kind of settled in," Ackles, who joined "The Boys" in Season 3, explains to TVLine. "And then here these guys come. So I was nervous for them. ... I was really rooting for them, as I think we do in real life."
Fortunately, Ackles had nothing to worry about, telling us, "They both did great. I was super happy with what their experience was, and what mine was with them on the set. It was a lot of fun... and probably too much fun. They were probably wondering how we got 15 seasons [of 'Supernatural'] with the three of us just being idiots."
The Boys' Supernatural reunion is 'wild,' according to Jensen Ackles
So, what brings Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins into the world of "The Boys" in the first place? Jensen Ackles isn't about to spoil all the fun for us, but he does tease that the trio has a "wild scene" in store.
"I don't think I can say anything about why the scene happened," Ackles tells TVLine. "But I will say that it's an episode that is ... definitely one to to keep a lookout for, because the whole sequence is bananas."
Even though their CW series wrapped back in 2020, Ackles says it felt like no time had passed while working alongside his former "Supernatural" co-stars, largely because they still regularly see each other at conventions and in life.
"We still see each other quite a bit and talk all the time, and we're still very much a part of each other's lives, so it didn't feel like much time had passed," Ackles says. "It just felt like we were back together again doing what we do."
"The Boys" returns for its fifth and final season on Wednesday, April 8 with a special two-episode premiere. Subsequent episodes will stream weekly every Wednesday on Prime Video. Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Ackles' interview about the "Supernatural" reunion, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show's final season below.