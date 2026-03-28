Today Show's Peter Alexander Leaving NBC News After 22 Years — Watch His Emotional On-Air Announcement

Peter Alexander is signing off NBC News after more than two decades. The announcement was made on-air during Saturday "TODAY," which Alexander has hosted since 2018. Watch the live moment in the video above.

Grateful for his time at the network and to all the people he worked with along the way, Alexander cited family as his primary reason for stepping back. Despite working in New York, Alexander lives Washington, making it difficult to spend time with his children. "In this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me, I'm eager to carve out a better balance between mv personal and professional lives," he said in a statement.

Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004, traveling internationally to cover everything from the 2005 Iraq election to the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden. He joined Saturday "TODAY" in 2018, eventually becoming co-anchor opposite Kristen Welker in 2020. The duo was also named as NBC News' co-chief White House correspondents in 2021. Welker left Saturday "TODAY" in 2023 to become the new moderator of "Meet the Press," at which point former NBC senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett joined Alexander at the Saturday "TODAY" desk.

"Peter: We love you, we are going to miss you," Jarrett said of her co-anchor. "You are a brilliant journalist. You are a good and decent man, and you are an extraordinary father. You only get one shot to be Ava and Emma's dad...they are lucky to have you as their father."