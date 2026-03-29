What To Watch Sunday: Marshals Goes Rogue, Dark Winds Confronts A Hidden Truth, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: Kayce tracks down a missing girl on "Marshals," Chee confronts his past on "Dark Winds," and "Crossroad Springs" wraps its freshman run.
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Showtimes for March 29, 2026
Women's NCAA Basketball
First up, UConn goes up against Notre Dame (1 p.m.). Then, UCLA faces off against Duke (3 p.m.).
Men's NCAA Basketball
First up, Michigan takes on Tennessee (2:15 p.m). Then, Duke faces off against UConn (5:05 p.m.).
Sunday Night Baseball
The Cleveland Guardians visit the Seattle Mariners.
Call the Midwife
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar; Trixie cares for a patient experiencing difficult labor.
Crossroad Springs
Season 1 finale: On Easter Sunday, James opens the Cowboy Church as faith calls for sacrifice, forgiveness, and hope amid a quiet threat to the ranch's future.
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
Rebekah realizes that she must defy and deceive Isaac to fulfill God's plan.
Marshals
Kayce goes rogue to track down a missing girl from Broken Rock.
American Classic
As the casino vote nears, Kristen juggles Miranda's protests and Boyle's demands; Jon wrestles with guilt over Atlantic City while Richard tries to mend things with Nadia.
DTF St. Louis
Floyd confronts Clark about the affair; Plumb and Homer uncover new information about Carol's past.
Dark Winds
Leaphorn and Manuelito find themselves racing against the clock to save Billie from Vaggan; Chee recovers as he confronts the difficult truth about his past.
The Forsytes
After a family night at the opera, Jo makes a life-changing discovery while Soames makes a hasty decision.
Saturday Night Live UK
Jamie Dornan hosts; Wolf Alice performs.
Standoff: The FBI, Power, and Paranoia
Docuseries finale: Bill Clinton appoints Louis Freeh as FBI Director, but their relationship strains amid the controversy of the Lewinsky investigation; in the wake of 9/11, George W. Bush and new FBI Director Robert Mueller unite to prevent another attack.
Tracker
When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father’s desperation to find his son.
Betrayal: Secrets & Lies
Based on the true crime podcast, this new docuseries examines lives undone by unthinkable betrayals, and the courage it takes to survive scandalous confessions, secret lives, terrifying acts of violence, financial ruin, and more.
The Count of Monte Cristo
As hope fades in prison, Edmond meets Abbé Faria, who reveals the secret of a legendary treasure.
Rooster
To avoid Walt's party, Greg throws himself into helping a student; with her suspension lifted, Katie contemplates casual dating.
Watson
Watson and the fellows race to save the life of a young woman who needs a lifesaving kidney donation; Sherlock returns to help crack unsolved cases in Pittsburgh.
The Comeback
Valerie meets her human showrunners and tries to convince a TV vet to direct the pilot.