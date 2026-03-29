WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: Marshals Goes Rogue, Dark Winds Confronts A Hidden Truth, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, March 29, 2026 Sonja Flemming/CBS

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: Kayce tracks down a missing girl on "Marshals," Chee confronts his past on "Dark Winds," and "Crossroad Springs" wraps its freshman run.

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Showtimes for March 29, 2026

ET

Women's NCAA Basketball

ABC MARCH MADNESS

First up, UConn goes up against Notre Dame (1 p.m.). Then, UCLA faces off against Duke (3 p.m.).

ET

Men's NCAA Basketball

CBS MARCH MADNESS

First up, Michigan takes on Tennessee (2:15 p.m). Then, Duke faces off against UConn (5:05 p.m.).

    ET

    Sunday Night Baseball

    Peacock

    The Cleveland Guardians visit the Seattle Mariners. 

    ET

    Call the Midwife

    PBS

    A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar; Trixie cares for a patient experiencing difficult labor.

    Crossroad Springs

    Great American Family

    Season 1 finale: On Easter Sunday, James opens the Cowboy Church as faith calls for sacrifice, forgiveness, and hope amid a quiet threat to the ranch's future.

    The Faithful: Women of the Bible

    Fox TWO EPISODES

    Rebekah realizes that she must defy and deceive Isaac to fulfill God's plan.

    Marshals

    CBS

    Kayce goes rogue to track down a missing girl from Broken Rock. 

    ET

    American Classic

    MGM+

    As the casino vote nears, Kristen juggles Miranda's protests and Boyle's demands; Jon wrestles with guilt over Atlantic City while Richard tries to mend things with Nadia.

    DTF St. Louis

    HBO

    Floyd confronts Clark about the affair; Plumb and Homer uncover new information about Carol's past.

    Dark Winds

    AMC

    Leaphorn and Manuelito find themselves racing against the clock to save Billie from Vaggan; Chee recovers as he confronts the difficult truth about his past.

    The Forsytes

    PBS

    After a family night at the opera, Jo makes a life-changing discovery while Soames makes a hasty decision.

    Saturday Night Live UK

    Peacock

    Jamie Dornan hosts; Wolf Alice performs. 

    Standoff: The FBI, Power, and Paranoia

    CNN TWO EPISODES

    Docuseries finale: Bill Clinton appoints Louis Freeh as FBI Director, but their relationship strains amid the controversy of the Lewinsky investigation; in the wake of 9/11, George W. Bush and new FBI Director Robert Mueller unite to prevent another attack.

    Tracker

    CBS

    When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father’s desperation to find his son. 

    ET

    Betrayal: Secrets & Lies

    ABC

    Based on the true crime podcast, this new docuseries examines lives undone by unthinkable betrayals, and the courage it takes to survive scandalous confessions, secret lives, terrifying acts of violence, financial ruin, and more.

    The Count of Monte Cristo

    PBS

    As hope fades in prison, Edmond meets Abbé Faria, who reveals the secret of a legendary treasure. 

    Rooster

    HBO

    To avoid Walt's party, Greg throws himself into helping a student; with her suspension lifted, Katie contemplates casual dating. 

    Watson

    CBS

    Watson and the fellows race to save the life of a young woman who needs a lifesaving kidney donation; Sherlock returns to help crack unsolved cases in Pittsburgh.

    ET

    The Comeback

    HBO

    Valerie meets her human showrunners and tries to convince a TV vet to direct the pilot.

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