Quotes Of The Week: Paradise, Outlander, Rooster, Imperfect Women, And More
If your March Madness bracket is busted, don't fret! TVLine's latest Quotes of the Week is offering up something worth celebrating.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Paradise," "Outlander," "Survivor," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "Imperfect Women," "The Daily Show," and more.
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Abbott Elementary" can't stop gambling, "Ladies of London" shares rules on dating, and "St. Denis Medical" does away with political correctness.
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Kimberly Roots.)
PARADISE
"Before I tell you, I would like to remind you that Presley is working with a limited dating pool."
"I get it. He's white."
"Yeah, he's white."
Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) updates Teri (Enuka Okuma) on what's transpired in their teen daughter's dating life while she's been away
LADIES OF LONDON
"I'll never date a man that doesn't eat mayo ... I'm convinced they don't like sex."
Kimi shares her saucy dating tips
OUTLANDER
"I don't know about their virtues, unless you count being able to satisfy a man in two minutes by the clock."
"Oh, I think that would be classed as a skill, rather than a virtue. And a useful one, I daresay!"
Elspeth (Frances Tomelty) surprises us with her reaction to Fanny's (Florrie Wilkinson) recollections about her life in the brothel
THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS
"Reggie, why would I compromise the trust that we've built up? After the breakthrough we had this morning, taking your prize sculpture is the very last thing I would do."
"Really? Last thing? Ahead of marrying Hitler?"
Reggie (Tracy Morgan) questions just how dedicated Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe) is to their friendship
IMPERFECT WOMEN
"What the hell did you do?"
"Doesn't matter."
"No, actually, it matters a lot."
"I may have used the C-word."
"What?!"
"While throwing a stapler."
"Oh my God."
"At a wall."
"OK."
"Not a person!"
Eleanor (Kerry Washington) is shocked by Mary's (Elisabeth Moss) behavior at the police station
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
"Melissa, you are gambling in the middle of a school day!"
"I can't help it when they air cricket, Jacob!"
Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) defends her mounting gambling addiction to Jacob (Chris Perfetti)
THE DAILY SHOW
"Oh no, we are sending in ICE agents to calm the situation. It makes perfect sense. It's kind of like the way we calm our dogs during thunderstorms with a blanket of fireworks."
Jon Stewart on Trump sending ICE agents to airports to help with long TSA lines
SURVIVOR
"I know it's going to be cold out there tonight. Share it, OK?"
In a full circle moment, Angelina Keeley gifts her tribe — the same one that just voted her out! — her prized possession: her jacket.
TOP CHEF
"Had you had [livermush] before?"
"I have not."
"Will you have it again?"
"I will not."
Chef Sieger isn't feeling fond of the North Carolina delicacy
ST. DENIS MEDICAL
"I have Alex here as my trusted right-hand man."
"Uh, woman."
"Yeah, we're not at the Democratic National Convention, Alex. It's fine."
Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) doesn't need every workplace moment to be politically correct
ROOSTER
"My boys gave me a little bit of a sendoff 'cause I'm not gonna be back 'til Christmas."
"Your boys? Who are your boys?"
"You know, my boys! Sam, Cliff, Norm."
"So, the cast of 'Cheers.'"
"I did not know you knew that show."
Greg (Steve Carell) will have to come up with more obscure pop culture references if he wants to fake a social life to his daughter (Charly Clive)
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
"And [Trump] keeps saying it was brought to his attention today that we're the only country that does mail-in vote voting. When is somebody going to step in and tell him that is not true? Thirty-four countries have mail-in voting. All the countries that have mail have mail-in voting."