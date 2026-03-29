Quotes Of The Week: Paradise, Outlander, Rooster, Imperfect Women, And More

If your March Madness bracket is busted, don't fret! TVLine's latest Quotes of the Week is offering up something worth celebrating.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Paradise," "Outlander," "Survivor," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "Imperfect Women," "The Daily Show," and more.

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Abbott Elementary" can't stop gambling, "Ladies of London" shares rules on dating, and "St. Denis Medical" does away with political correctness.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Kimberly Roots.)