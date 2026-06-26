What To Watch Friday: Larry David Returns To HBO, Eric André Is John Cena's Little Brother, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: Larry David's sketch series hits HBO, John Cena and Eric André play siblings on Netflix, and a new Paul Simon concert film streams on Hulu.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for June 26, 2026
Camp Snoopy
Season 2 premiere: Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang join Snoopy and the birds as they search for the elusive hedge toad, build towering sandcastles, and debate the merits of hot dogs versus hamburgers.
Cape Fear
Max is visited by someone from his past; Anna investigates Nevaeh; Tom’s new case gets complicated.
The Chi
As Tiff throws them a lavish engagement party, Emmett and Kiesha discover they have some big differences on what their wedding should look like.
Chris & Martina: The Final Set
The documentary explores Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova's decades-long dominance of women's tennis and a friendship even cancer couldn't upset.
Dutton Ranch
Beth and Rip’s choices are tested; Beulah feels her foundation tremble; Joaquin and Rob-Will cross swords; Carter comes to a fork in the road that could define his future.
Little Brother
A famous real estate agent's (John Cena) carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric "little brother" (Eric André) unexpectedly reappears; Christopher Meloni, Ego Nwodim, and Michelle Monaghan co-star.
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert
The musician's concert film features a complete performance of "Seven Psalms," and a second set of hits and deep cuts, including "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard" and "The Sound of Silence."
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars
For the first time in "Drag Race" herstory, the queens lip sync to classic ‘90s interviews from "The RuPaul Show;" "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Bronwyn Newport guest-judges.
Star City
The fallout in Star City causes plans to unravel.
Strung
A talented violinist (Chloe Bailey) takes a prestigious job as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an influential and enigmatic family, but unsettling secrets surface, forcing her to question her safety, her dreams, and even her sanity; Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, and Coco Jones co-star.
Sugar
The search for Ji sends Sugar into dangerous territory; Danny resorts to desperate measures.
Undertone
The host of a popular paranormal podcast (Nina Kiri) is sent hidden messages within anonymous recordings, unleashing a demonic presence that is impossible to escape.
FIFA World Cup
- Senegal vs. Iraq (3 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Norway vs. France (3 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Uruguay vs. Spain (8 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (8 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- New Zealand vs. Belgium (11 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Egypt vs. IR Iran (11 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
NHL Draft
Round 1 takes place live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Raq and Marvin launch their new operation as Kanan and Breeze's business grows stronger; Jukebox takes a big risk to protect the family.
Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness
Series premiere: From executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama comes a seven-episode sketch comedy series led by Larry David that features a rotating lineup of notable guest stars — including Jerry Seinfeld and several "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alumni.
The Listeners
Unable to experience The Hum the way the others can, Claire has a crisis.