Paradise Kills [Spoiler] In Explosive Season 2 Finale — Read Recap

Now is a good time to check in with Link and his men. Link wants to make a beeline for Alex, but Geiger reminds him that dealing with the meltdown is the first oder of business. Otherwise, everyone inside and outside the bunker dies. So they descend into the Paradise underworld, where they find Anders' body and imminent coolant failure. Geiger runs into the machinery room and is trying to manually turn a valve when something near him blows. He's knocked down and hurt badly, and he dies in a distraught Link's arms.

Soon after the others get Link to leave their friend behind, they run into Xavier and Sinatra trying to perform their elevator rescue. The guys hold the elevator door open while Xavier hops down into the car and helps Hadley, and then Presley to (relative) safety. Another explosion makes the situation even more tenuous, but Xavier Spider-Mans his way onto the roof of the car, then jumps to the floor where everyone's waiting just as the carriage crashes to the bottom of the shaft.

Once the girls are out of the immediate area, Link pulls a gun on Sinatra, which seems to trigger Xavier's deja vu. Link wants to know where Alex is; Sinatra tells him the AI is already working. "You're my son. It's complicated, but you are," she says. He wants nothing to do with that notion. As he gets closer with the gun, Xavier puts himself between Link and Sinatra, and that's when things get super weird.

Everything goes double-fuzzy. Xavier and Link's noses start to bleed. Completely unsure of anything except the fact that they're all way too close to something about to go boom, Xavier starts babbling about how he knew Annie, she's dead, Link is a dad, and they have to leave NOW. When he pulls out the student ID Annie gave him, that changes Link's mind. They all run to the truck where the teens and Link's men are waiting.

Xavier and Sinatra get out of the truck once they're back on the town level, and Hadley doesn't understand where her mom is going. "To make things right," Sinatra says tearily. Then she touches Link's face and says she'll see him soon. As Link is asking Xavier where his baby is, Sinatra realizes that the "X" in Alex's message is likely everyone's favorite Secret Service agent. (Side note: I know we're under all kinds of duress here, but still — she's one of the brightest minds in a generation, and this possibility didn't occur to her earlier?)