St. Denis Medical Stars Break Down That Moment We've All Been Waiting For

"St. Denis Medical" just fanned the flames of its resident slow burn.

During the penultimate Season 2 episode on Monday, will-they-won't-they colleagues Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena (Kahyun Kim) shared their long-awaited first kiss in the St. Denis parking lot... just before credits rolled on the episode, leaving their respective reactions a mystery until next week's finale (NBC, 8/7c).

In the meantime, the vitals here look good. In Monday's outing, St. Denis' birthing center opened at last, prompting Serena and Matt to pose as an expectant couple after the parents-to-be that Joyce had invited to the event welcomed their baby ahead of schedule. That gave Matt and Serena ample opportunity to be affectionate with each other all day — and after they initially refused to kiss each other for the event's photographer ("We're not your puppets!" Matt snapped), Matt planted a more authentic (and thoroughly reciprocated) kiss on Serena before they headed home.

"It was really cute how [the crew] dressed the set. It felt like a rom-com," Leeper tells TVLine of filming the big moment. "They wet the parking lot, and there was a huge, soft light above us that's, like, the size of a building. It's very romantic. It was nice how they did it."

Kim, meanwhile, knew this would be a major moment — for both the characters and viewers — after reading the episode's initial script.

"It was so K-drama," Kim laughs. "The way the lines worked, it was so romantic when I read it. It gave me butterflies."