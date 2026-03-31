Summer House Scandal: What You Need To Know About The West And Amanda Drama
The Bravoverse has been rocked by another relationship scandal.
After months of speculation that "Summer House" co-stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula were secretly dating, the pair finally confirmed their relationship in a joint statement on their Instagram stories on Tuesday.
"We've seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity," the statement reads. "It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it."
The statement continues: "We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, longstanding friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care. As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this."
Why is this a big deal? We're so glad you asked. Keep scrolling for a full breakdown of all the "Summer House" drama.
Who is involved in the Summer House drama?
There are four main players in the latest "Summer House" drama: Amanda Batula, West Wilson, Ciara Miller, and Kyle Cooke.
Amanda officially joined the reality series in Season 2 while dating original cast member Kyle (pictured above). The two shared a tumultuous relationship, filled with drunken nights and more than one instance of infidelity on Kyle's part. Still, they married in 2021 before announcing their separation earlier this year ahead of the "Summer House" Season 10 premiere.
Ciara joined the series in Season 5, becoming a fixture of the "Bed Bugs," a gaggle of girls on the cast who prefer to spend their evenings gossiping under the covers than partying under strobe lights. (Important note: Amanda is also a fellow Bed Bug.)
In Season 8, West joined the cast, and shared instant chemistry with Ciara. Ciara, however, has been cautious about dating while in the public eye. She has shared her insecurities around dating men whom she feels only want to sleep with her, causing her to feel more like some abstract conquest than a human partner. After sharing all those feelings with West, he encouraged Ciara that he was the real deal. They began dating, but broke up shortly after, making Ciara feel like she had been duped.
What makes this so scandalous?
If you remember #Scandoval, this scandal is quite similar: Amanda Batula, only months after announcing her divorce from Kyle Cooke, has started dating Ciara Miller's ex-boyfriend West Wilson. But why is it such a big deal?
We honestly have learned not to expect much out of our reality TV men, so we aren't surprised by West's behavior, but we thought Amanda would have shown her friend a little more respect. These two aren't just castmates or casual pals. They are extremely close friends off the show, so much so that Amanda recently gushed about Ciara in a March 3 interview with "Marie Claire."
"It would have been a very difficult summer to get through without Ciara," Amanda said, referencing the current season of "Summer House," which documents her divorce.
She continued: "[Ciara] is one of the kindest, most loving, loyal friends I've ever had. She sends me texts out of the blue, reminding me how strong, powerful, smart, and kind I am — I don't think she even realizes how much I need those texts."
Who's in the wrong?
By Amanda's own admission, Ciara has stood by her friend's side for years as she struggled with her unstable marriage and relationship with Kyle. Amanda also supported Ciara through her difficult break-up with West. Now, their friendship has seemingly been discarded for a fling that likely won't last long.
Plus, many fans view Ciara as one of the most loyal friends on "Summer House." She routinely stands up for her girl friends in the wake of belligerent, drunken men disrespecting them. She is kind to newcomers who join the show. By many standards, she is an actual good person on our reality TV screens right now — a rarity in the genre. To put it simply: Ciara would never have done this to a friend!
What's your take: Is it wrong for Amanda to date West after his relationship with Ciara? Will you be tuning in to new episodes of "Summer House" on Tuesdays at 8/7c to catch the latest drama? Sound off in the comments!