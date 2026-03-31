Summer House Scandal: What You Need To Know About The West And Amanda Drama

The Bravoverse has been rocked by another relationship scandal.

After months of speculation that "Summer House" co-stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula were secretly dating, the pair finally confirmed their relationship in a joint statement on their Instagram stories on Tuesday.

"We've seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity," the statement reads. "It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it."

The statement continues: "We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, longstanding friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care. As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this."

Why is this a big deal? We're so glad you asked. Keep scrolling for a full breakdown of all the "Summer House" drama.

