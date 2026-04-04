What To Watch Saturday: Jack Black Hosts SNL, Merrily We Roll Along On Netflix, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Jack Black returns to Studio 8H, Broadway's "Merrily We Roll Along" hits Netflix, and the Final Four compete in the men's March Madness tournament.
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Showtimes for April 4, 2026
Merrily We Roll Along
Filmed live on Broadway, a bright composer (Jonathan Groff) abandons his friends to become a big-time film producer; Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe co-star.
Men's NCAA Basketball
Final Four matchups include Illinois vs. UConn (6 p.m.), and Arizona vs. Michigan (8:45 p.m.).
The Ten Commandments
As is tradition, the Alphabet Net celebrates Easter with the 1956 religious classic, starring Charlton Heston and Yul Brynner.
A Season to Blossom
A drifting aspiring writer (Emily Tennant) returns home to sell her late grandmother's bookstore, but its traditions — and her childhood crush (Carlo Marks) — help her rediscover her voice, her roots, and love.
Rescued by Faith: The Connie and Larry Van Oosten Story
Connie (Nancy Travis) and Larry Van Oosten (Mike Pniewski) are abducted from their home and locked inside a hidden bunker, where they endure days of torment while their captor tries to steal their life savings.
48 Hours
A burglary investigation quickly turns into something far more sinister.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival
Jase and Willie lead the grandkids deep into the swamp for a true Robertson rite of passage.
Saturday Night Live
Jack Black hosts (and joins the Five-Timers Club); Jack White performs.