Quotes Of The Week: 9-1-1, Elsbeth, Grey's, Doc, NCIS: Origins, And More

If you had yourself a stressful April Fools' Day, TVLine is offering up a stellar edition of Quotes of the Week — and it's no joke!

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find a dozen shows represented, including "Love on the Spectrum," "Days of Our Lives," "9-1-1," "Doc," "Elsbeth," "CIA," "Chicago Med," "House of Villains," "Matlock," and more.

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Grey's Anatomy" shows off some creativity when it comes to bedtime routines, "St. Denis Medical" finally gets smooching, and "NCIS: Origins" delivers a misguided pep talk. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Survivor."



Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)