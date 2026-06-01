﻿What To Watch Monday: Below Deck Down Under Wraps, Pop Culture Jeopardy! Semifinals Begin, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: "Below Deck Down Under" docks for the season, "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" enters a new round of competition, and "Battle on the Beach" Season 5 begins.

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