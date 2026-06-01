What To Watch Monday: Below Deck Down Under Wraps, Pop Culture Jeopardy! Semifinals Begin, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Below Deck Down Under" docks for the season, "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" enters a new round of competition, and "Battle on the Beach" Season 5 begins.
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Showtimes for June 1, 2026
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
The first semifinal game pits three of the Top 9 teams against each other in hopes of winning the $300,000 grand prize.
The 1% Club
A competitive family of four, stars of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, a Savannah Bananas pitcher, and a drag queen are among 100 contestants competing for the chance to win up to $100,000.
Below Deck Down Under
Season 4 finale: Jason draws a line in the sand with his HODs before the final charter; a returning charter guest proves difficult for the galley team; the crew says goodbye.
Sullivan's Crossing
Maggie struggles to find the right time to come clean about what happened with Liam; Cal gets an unexpected visitor.
Battle on the Beach
Season 5 premiere: New teams meet their mentors and take on the biggest beach homes yet, starting with the living room; the Kalamas join to judge.
Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult
The three-part docuseries chronicles Hoyt Richards, who is drawn into the spiritual group Eternal Values before rising to fame as one of the first male supermodels of the 1980s.
The Quiz With Balls
To say thank you to all the men and women that serve our country, the competition stages a patriotic rivalry of the Marine Men vs. the Winged Women of the Air Force.
Top Chef
The final four chefs take on Tom Colicchio's 20 Questions challenge; with only clues and 30 minutes, the pressure is on to recreate his mystery dish.
History's Greatest Machines With Dolph Lundgren
Series premiere: Lundgren takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the gears, guts, and genius behind the machines that reshaped our world.