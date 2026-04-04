TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Jason Segel

Our heartstrings had already been tugged, but Jason Segel wasn't done serving up a sundae of sadness, joy, hurt, and anger. At Alice's graduation, the actor fought back tears and nearly choked on his words while reflecting on the late Tia's absence from his daughter's major milestone. And later, as Paul prepared to leave California, Jimmy let it rip, at first for being "Team Paul" and never getting any thanks. His fiery words were a mask for the pain he felt from Paul never telling him his plans to leave. "I'm embarrassed," he seethed. "You don't even have the decency to come and look me in my eyes and tell me that you're leaving me!"

As Jimmy sorted through his jumbled pain and frustrations, Segel sold us on the confusion of it all. Was some of Jimmy's diatribe actually aimed at his dad? Probably. Did even Jimmy fully understand what to do with everything that was roiling inside? Definitely not. But what we saw on our screen was an actor who was in full control — of the narrative in front of him, of his character's resistance to change. With Segel in the driver's seat, we couldn't help but feel equally as flummoxed as Jimmy, as we watched the pro put in some serious work. And with such a strong showing now behind him, the table is officially set for what is sure to be another tear-streaked finale of "Shrinking."

Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!