TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Jason Segel
THE PERFORMER | Jason Segel
THE SHOW | "Shrinking"
THE EPISODE | "The Bodyguard of Sadness" (April 1, 2026)
THE PERFORMANCE | The Apple TV dramedy's penultimate Season 3 episode teed Segel up to explore Jimmy's complicated hurt and daddy issues. Emotions were already running high with Alice heading off to college and father figure Paul moving in with his daughter in Connecticut. But we're glad the emotional stakes were on the brink of bursting because Segel rose to the challenge and delivered one hell of an installment that masterfully balanced melancholy with fire.
Knowing that dad Randy was going to bail on Alice's graduation ceremony kicked up some negative feelings about the "vanishing act" Jimmy experienced as a kid. As Paul convinced his mentee to unburden himself by telling his dad how he felt, we could see the conflicted emotions all over Segel's face. So once Jimmy finally spoke his truth — about how it always felt like his dad had "one foot in and one foot out" back in the day — Randy predictably didn't respond well. (Kudos to Jeff Daniels for knocking it out of the park as a boomer father with zero emotional intelligence.) Despite Jimmy not getting what he wanted out of the conversation, Segel's tone and sunken facial expressions told us everything we needed to know about what Jimmy was feeling in the moment.
Jimmy let it rip as Paul prepared to leave
Our heartstrings had already been tugged, but Jason Segel wasn't done serving up a sundae of sadness, joy, hurt, and anger. At Alice's graduation, the actor fought back tears and nearly choked on his words while reflecting on the late Tia's absence from his daughter's major milestone. And later, as Paul prepared to leave California, Jimmy let it rip, at first for being "Team Paul" and never getting any thanks. His fiery words were a mask for the pain he felt from Paul never telling him his plans to leave. "I'm embarrassed," he seethed. "You don't even have the decency to come and look me in my eyes and tell me that you're leaving me!"
As Jimmy sorted through his jumbled pain and frustrations, Segel sold us on the confusion of it all. Was some of Jimmy's diatribe actually aimed at his dad? Probably. Did even Jimmy fully understand what to do with everything that was roiling inside? Definitely not. But what we saw on our screen was an actor who was in full control — of the narrative in front of him, of his character's resistance to change. With Segel in the driver's seat, we couldn't help but feel equally as flummoxed as Jimmy, as we watched the pro put in some serious work. And with such a strong showing now behind him, the table is officially set for what is sure to be another tear-streaked finale of "Shrinking."
Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!