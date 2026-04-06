It: Welcome To Derry's Marge Truman Actor Also Starred In A Hit Disney+ Series

One of the most memorable characters introduced in HBO's hit horror series "It: Welcome to Derry" is Marge Truman, portrayed by Matilda Lawler — though viewers may also recognize her from the more family-friendly Disney+ series, "The Santa Clauses." In the first season of the prequel to the blockbuster horror duology based on Stephen King's novel, Marge is revealed to have a significant link to the films, tying her to the ongoing Pennywise (Bill Skarsård) lore and the terrors that plague Derry, Maine.

Lawler appears in a very different role in "The Santa Clauses," an original series that continues the story of "The Santa Clause" film franchise starring Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, the man behind Santa Claus. In the series, she plays Betty, an elf who serves as the North Pole's Chief of Staff and helps Scott consider his retirement as they begin the search for his successor as the new Santa Claus.