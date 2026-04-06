It: Welcome To Derry's Marge Truman Actor Also Starred In A Hit Disney+ Series
One of the most memorable characters introduced in HBO's hit horror series "It: Welcome to Derry" is Marge Truman, portrayed by Matilda Lawler — though viewers may also recognize her from the more family-friendly Disney+ series, "The Santa Clauses." In the first season of the prequel to the blockbuster horror duology based on Stephen King's novel, Marge is revealed to have a significant link to the films, tying her to the ongoing Pennywise (Bill Skarsård) lore and the terrors that plague Derry, Maine.
Lawler appears in a very different role in "The Santa Clauses," an original series that continues the story of "The Santa Clause" film franchise starring Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, the man behind Santa Claus. In the series, she plays Betty, an elf who serves as the North Pole's Chief of Staff and helps Scott consider his retirement as they begin the search for his successor as the new Santa Claus.
How Matilda Lawler's characters in both series are integral to these franchises
Lawler has appeared in two major series that tie into established film franchises, despite not appearing in the films themselves. In "It: Welcome to Derry," her connection to the larger story is revealed in the season finale, when Pennywise shows her a "Missing" sign featuring her future son, Richie Tozier (portrayed by Finn Wolfhard in 2017's "It"), named after her late friend and love interest, Ricardo "Rich" Santos (Arian S. Cartaya).
As Head Elf Betty, Lawler's character is part of a broader lineage with "The Santa Clause" franchise. In the series, Betty steps away from her role for an educational "Kribble Krabble" (essentially a sabbatical) to explore the real world, with her husband, Noel (Devin Bright), taking over her position. Prior to the events of the series, Bernard (David Krumholtz) and Curtis (Spencer Breslin) also served as Head Elves, making Betty part of that long-running tradition.
The entire "Santa Clause" franchise is available to stream on Disney+. Meanwhile, Andy Muschietti's "It" duology and "It: Welcome to Derry" are available to stream on HBO Max.