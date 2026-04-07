Alicia Silverstone Starred In This Forgotten Rom-Com Show From Sex And The City's Creator
You'd think a rom-com series starring Alicia Silverstone and from the creator of "Sex and the City" would have been an automatic hit, but "Miss Match" was a miss for NBC in 2003.
Silverstone played divorce lawyer/professional matchmaker Kate Fox, whose personal and professional foibles are front and center throughout the show's one season. Darren Star co-created the series with Jeff Rake; Star's other brainchildren include "Beverly Hills 90210," "Melrose Place," the aforementioned "Sex and the City," and "Emily in Paris." Rake had previously produced "The Practice" and "The $treet," but "Miss Match" was a bit of a disaster despite the pedigree of its two creators. IMDb reports that only 11 of the 18 episodes produced made it to air in the United States; the rest were shown in the United Kingdom and Australia.
The cast included Silverstone, Ryan O'Neal, Nathan Fillion, and Lake Bell; Jed Seidel ("Veronica Mars," "Dawson's Creek," "Gilmore Girls"), and Colleen McGuinness ("30 Rock," "Loser," "Stargirl") were on the writing team. Macy Gray provided the theme song, and Silverstone earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2004 for playing Kate.
Silverstone now stars on the Acorn TV series Irish Blood
Alicia Silverstone next starred alongside Rhea Seehorn on the comedy "The Singles Table," but that series lasted just six episodes. Silverstone had another one-season starring TV role on '"American Woman" with Mena Suvari; that show aired 11 installments. Silverstone then appeared on 11 of the 18 episodes of Netflix's adaptation of "The Baby-Sitters Club" books and on "Senior Year" alongside Rebel Wilson and Angourie Rice; she's currently starring on "Irish Blood" as attorney Fiona Fox. The first season aired in 2025 and a second is in the works for Acorn TV.
As for "Miss Match," its 83% Tomatometer score suggests that it could have some value for a streaming service, but the only place we could find it was on YouTube. When it first aired, a Chicago Tribune review likened it to a tamer version of "Sex and the City" and praised Silverstone's performance; unfortunately none of that translated to enough viewers to keep the show alive.