Alicia Silverstone Starred In This Forgotten Rom-Com Show From Sex And The City's Creator

You'd think a rom-com series starring Alicia Silverstone and from the creator of "Sex and the City" would have been an automatic hit, but "Miss Match" was a miss for NBC in 2003.

Silverstone played divorce lawyer/professional matchmaker Kate Fox, whose personal and professional foibles are front and center throughout the show's one season. Darren Star co-created the series with Jeff Rake; Star's other brainchildren include "Beverly Hills 90210," "Melrose Place," the aforementioned "Sex and the City," and "Emily in Paris." Rake had previously produced "The Practice" and "The $treet," but "Miss Match" was a bit of a disaster despite the pedigree of its two creators. IMDb reports that only 11 of the 18 episodes produced made it to air in the United States; the rest were shown in the United Kingdom and Australia.

The cast included Silverstone, Ryan O'Neal, Nathan Fillion, and Lake Bell; Jed Seidel ("Veronica Mars," "Dawson's Creek," "Gilmore Girls"), and Colleen McGuinness ("30 Rock," "Loser," "Stargirl") were on the writing team. Macy Gray provided the theme song, and Silverstone earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2004 for playing Kate.