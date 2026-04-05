What To Watch Sunday: Dark Winds Wraps, NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Dark Winds" wraps Season 4, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" are back for more drama, and "When Hope Calls" begins Season 3.
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Showtimes for April 5, 2026
Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic
The special offers a behind-the-scenes look at "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," with appearances from cast members including John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu, and narrated by Nick Frost. (Also airs on HBO at 8 p.m.)
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Game
The championship game takes place between UCLA and South Carolina.
Call the Midwife
Rosalind is drawn into a troubling domestic situation; Joyce supervises the antenatal clinic at the hospital where she meets a worried single mother diagnosed with placenta previa.
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
Limited series finale: Rachel is devastated when Leah, her brothers, and father execute the ultimate betrayal.
Marshals
After losing the trail of teen trafficking victims, Kayce must tell Tate that his friend may be gone for good; when the Marshals learn the girls are in the hands of a violent motorcycle gang, they launch a dangerous op to infiltrate the gang.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Season 17 premiere: The new group dynamic is tested when Porsha hosts a couples night that ends in anything but celebratory vibes.
When Hope Calls
Season 3 premiere: The Mounties track a dangerous criminal; Nora helps a child find something she lost; an opportunity for Hannah puts Wyatt in a tough spot.
American Classic
After the casino vote, Richard's production undergoes big changes and Kristen's job is on the line; a final Circle of Truth reveals a shocking secret.
DTF St. Louis
Floyd's ego takes a hit after a failed attempt to reconnect with Carol, leading Clark to help his friend using the DTF app.
Dark Winds
Season 4 finale: Leaphorn engages Vaggan in a battle of wills in order to and save himself and Billie from a grisly fate.
The Forsytes
Jo hopes to fulfill newfound obligations while James' attempts to sabotage him intensify; June seeks solace with Philip.
HBCU AWAREFEST Benefit Concert Special
Black entertainers play a charity show to reduce student loan debt burden for HBCU students; Jill Scott, Kirk Franklin, Chaka Khan, Common, Glorilla, Jeezy, and more perform.
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island
Business pressure and affair rumors send the girls to Newport for a tense wine-fueled face-off.
Saturday Night Live UK
Riz Ahmed hosts; Kasabian performs.
Tracker
Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest.
The Count of Monte Cristo
After escaping prison and discovering Mercedes' marriage, Edmond flees to Italy where he sails to Monte Cristo, transforms himself into the Count, and plots his revenge.
Rooster
When his ex-wife Beth (played by Connie Britton) shows up for a dedication ceremony on campus, Greg starts to backslide into old habits.
Watson
Watson investigates a case involving a mentally unstable mother, with the woman's delusions serving as a mirror to his own newly discovered hallucinations.
The Comeback
Valerie discovers that being back on a soundstage makes her miss her old sitcom team of one, Mickey, whose death she never processed.