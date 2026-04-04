Shrinking Season 4 Will Have New Story, Same Cast, Show Boss Bill Lawrence Says
"Shrinking" is expanding in a unique way next season.
The Apple TV comedy will start a completely new story in the upcoming Season 4, series creator Bill Lawrence announced Saturday.
"Season finale and end of this three season story next week. Hope you dig it," he posted on X. "(Excited to start completely new story next year. Feels scary/risky/fun)"
The show's first three seasons followed grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Jason Segel) and his group of co-workers and friends. The cast includes Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, and Ted McGinley.
Season 3 guests include series co-creator Brett Goldstein, along with returning players Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders, and new cast additions Michael J. Fox, Jeff Daniels, Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.
'We always pitched a three season story'
Apple TV renewed "Shrinking" for a fourth season in January, ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere. The Season 3 finale is slated to start streaming on Wednesday, April 8.
"We always pitched a three season story on #Shrinking grief-forgiveness-moving forward," Lawrence explained on X Saturday. "We wanted to stay true to that and end the way we planned. (So excited to do Season 4 and a new story with the same cast.)"
He later elaborated "there is a Season 4 with the EXACT same cast (that's why we are doing it, we love each other)" and "we are ending the 3 Season story we pitched so have to tell a new one S4."
TVLine has reached out to Apple TV for comment.
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