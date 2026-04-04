Shrinking Season 4 Will Have New Story, Same Cast, Show Boss Bill Lawrence Says

Apple TV renewed "Shrinking" for a fourth season in January, ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere. The Season 3 finale is slated to start streaming on Wednesday, April 8.

"We always pitched a three season story on #Shrinking grief-forgiveness-moving forward," Lawrence explained on X Saturday. "We wanted to stay true to that and end the way we planned. (So excited to do Season 4 and a new story with the same cast.)"

He later elaborated "there is a Season 4 with the EXACT same cast (that's why we are doing it, we love each other)" and "we are ending the 3 Season story we pitched so have to tell a new one S4."

TVLine has reached out to Apple TV for comment.

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