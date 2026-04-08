Charlie Sheen Played A Very Familiar Role In His One CSI Appearance

In 2008, CBS aired a surprising crossover project between two very different shows.

For one episode of each series, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "Two and a Half Men" swapped writers, bringing a murder mystery to the sitcom and a touch of comedy to the police procedural. While this was not a full crossover, each of the shows included cameos from the other's cast. George Eads, who played crime scene investigator Nick Stokes on "CSI," appeared on "Two and a Half Men," while the three leads of "Two and a Half Men" – Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones — made a brief cameo appearance as themselves on "CSI."

The "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" episode "Two and a Half Deaths" was written by "Two and a Half Men" co-creators Chuck Lorre and Lee Aronsohn. The episode saw the CSI team investigating the death of sitcom star Annabelle (Katey Sagal), based on real-life star of "Roseanne," Roseanne Barr. While being shown around the backlot of the studios where Annabelle's series was filmed, Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and LVPD Captain Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) spotted Sheen, Cryer and Jones on a smoke break. The three actors were dressed in the same costumes worn in the "Two and a Half Men" crossover episode, "Fish in a Drawer."

Sheen and his co-stars only appeared in one shot, in non-speaking roles, for which they were not officially credited. For "Two and a Half Men" fans, though, this is a fun blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo that canonizes the existence of Charlie Sheen in the world of "CSI."