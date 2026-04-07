Memory Of A Killer Renewed For Season 2 At Fox

It seems Patrick Dempsey is indeed a hit man for Fox: The network has renewed Dempsey's crime drama "Memory of a Killer" for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed. (Deadline first reported the news.) Aaron Zelman and Glenn Kessler will both return as co-showrunners.

"'Memory of a Killer' has become a true standout with visceral performances from Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli," Fox president Michael Thorn said in a statement. "Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have delivered a sharp, emotional character-driven thriller that's clearly landed with viewers, and we're excited to continue that success together in Season 2."

"Memory of a Killer," which premiered at midseason on Fox, follows Dempsey's Angelo Flannery, a family man and ostensible photocopier salesman who hides his secret life as a contract killer in New York City. As Angelo's two identities become harder to keep separate, he also begins experiencing symptoms of early-onset Alzheimer's, a disease that has long plagued his brother.

The series' cast also includes Michael Imperioli ("The Sopranos"), Gina Torres ("Suits"), Richard Harmon ("The 100"), Michaela McManus ("SEAL Team"), Peter Gadiot ("Queen of the South"), Richard Clarkin ("Son of a Critch"), and Odeya Rush ("Lady Bird"). The Season 1 finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. on Fox.

TVLine's 2026 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the show's fate. How do you feel about the news, "Memory of a Killer" fans?