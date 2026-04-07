Heated Rivalry And Stranger Things Among Honorees At Critics Choice LGBTQ+ Celebration

This year's honorees have been announced for the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television — and some of TV's biggest and buzziest shows are among them.

The talent behind HBO Max's gay hockey drama "Heated Rivalry" and Netflix's sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" will receive awards at the third annual celebration, "which recognizes achievements across the LGBTQ+ entertainment community and spotlights the talented stars, creators, and writers behind some of the year's most acclaimed projects," according to the organization. The ceremony will take place Friday, May 29 in Los Angeles.

"Heated Rivalry" writer and director Jacob Tierney will receive the Showrunner Award for his work on the show, while "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp, aka Will Byers, will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award for his work on the final season, which "gave Schnapp the platform to deliver a compelling portrayal of coming out in the 1980s as a young adult."

Read on to see who else will be honored at this year's ceremony...