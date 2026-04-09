Halle Berry Starred In A Forgotten Who's The Boss? Spin-Off For ABC

Halle Berry landed her first major TV role on the short-lived "Who's the Boss?" spin-off series, 1989's "Living Dolls." Ironically, Berry almost never caught that break, as the role originally went to someone else.

"Living Dolls" was centered around Patricia "Trish" Carlin (Michael Learned), the woman in charge of a modeling school that was also a home for four teenage students, including Charlene "Charlie" Briscoe (Leah Remini). The backdoor pilot aired as an episode of "Who's the Boss?" Season 5, which featured Vivica A. Fox as Emily Franklin. Berry replaced Fox when the show was ordered to series by ABC.

"What was interesting about that was I was playing a model," Berry told Vanity Fair in 2021. "And up until that point, that's what I was doing — I was in Chicago modeling. So, I felt like it was a great place to start. I was essentially playing a version of myself in many ways."

"Living Dolls" only had tangential connections to "Who's the Boss?," which revealed that Samantha Micelli (Alyssa Milano) was Charlie's friend growing up. Milano made guest appearances on "Living Dolls" and her "Who's the Boss?" co-star Tony Danza also popped in for an episode.