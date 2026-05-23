WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: ﻿Sarah Drew In When I Said I Do, Katherine McNamara Delivers True Justice, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, May 23, 2026 Lifetime

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: "Grey's Anatomy" vet Sarah Drew headlines "When I Said I Do," and "Shadowhunters" alum Katherine McNamara seeks an "Eye for an Eye."

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Showtimes for May 23, 2026

ET

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

Apple TV, Netflix

Race weekend continues with the Sprint and Qualifying races at 11:15 a.m. and 3:25 p.m., respectively. 

    ET

    Summer of '94

    Fox

    Using rare footage and player interviews, this new documentary tells the story of the underdog U.S. soccer team on their road to the record-breaking 1994 World Cup.

    ET

    The Bride

    HBO NEW TO CABLE

    A lonely "Frank" (Christian Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman (Jessie Buckley) and The Bride is born!

    True Justice: Eye for an Eye

    Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

    Our Warriors work to exonerate a mother wrongly accused of murdering another mother in the Parent School Coalition; Katherine McNamara, Markian Tarasiuk, Nikki DeLoach, and Benjamin Ayres co-star

    When I Said I Do

    Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

    A widowed K-9 handler (Sarah Drew) remains reluctant to open her heart again, until she meets a rescue specialist (Eric Johnson) with a past of his own. 

    ET

    48 Hours

    CBS

    Jurors speak out after Kouri Richins, the Utah mother who made headlines for publishing a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder.

    ET

    Saturday Night Live

    NBC ENCORE PRESENTATION

    Finn Wolfhard hosts; A$AP Rocky performs.

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