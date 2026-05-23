What To Watch Saturday: Sarah Drew In When I Said I Do, Katherine McNamara Delivers True Justice, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: "Grey's Anatomy" vet Sarah Drew headlines "When I Said I Do," and "Shadowhunters" alum Katherine McNamara seeks an "Eye for an Eye."
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Showtimes for May 23, 2026
Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix
Race weekend continues with the Sprint and Qualifying races at 11:15 a.m. and 3:25 p.m., respectively.
Summer of '94
Using rare footage and player interviews, this new documentary tells the story of the underdog U.S. soccer team on their road to the record-breaking 1994 World Cup.
The Bride
A lonely "Frank" (Christian Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman (Jessie Buckley) and The Bride is born!
True Justice: Eye for an Eye
Our Warriors work to exonerate a mother wrongly accused of murdering another mother in the Parent School Coalition; Katherine McNamara, Markian Tarasiuk, Nikki DeLoach, and Benjamin Ayres co-star
When I Said I Do
A widowed K-9 handler (Sarah Drew) remains reluctant to open her heart again, until she meets a rescue specialist (Eric Johnson) with a past of his own.
48 Hours
Jurors speak out after Kouri Richins, the Utah mother who made headlines for publishing a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder.
Saturday Night Live
Finn Wolfhard hosts; A$AP Rocky performs.