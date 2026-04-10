Who Plays Sylvester Stallone's Massive Bodyguard Bigfoot On Tulsa King?
Taylor Sheridan created "Tulsa King" in under a week, but casting one character presented a unique challenge. Sheridan needed someone to play Bigfoot, a bodyguard for mafioso Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), yet Stallone's imposing physique made the dynamic tricky to balance. The part went to Louisville, Kentucky, pro wrestler Mike Walden, who competed under the name "Cash Flo" for more than 30 years before taking on acting roles.
Walden told WDRB in Louisville that despite playing a character that shares his real name and Kentucky roots, he was in constant learning mode. "There are some similarities to wrestling," he said. "But it is totally different, and it is extremely hard." He added that Stallone offered unexpected encouragement: "On camera, you're so powerful. I need you on my team."
While some might see landing a role on a successful series as a career peak, Walden's competitive drive has him looking upward. "From the outside looking in, you can say that's his break," he said. "But for me, it's just another step."
Tulsa King is Mike Walden's only scripted TV acting credit to date
Mike "Cash Flo" Walden's acting credits before being cast on "Tulsa King" are mostly wrestling-related. He appeared on several TV broadcasts of ring action before appearing as a gangster in the 2021 martial arts film "Afro Samurai Live Action Hood Ninja." He was also featured on the Netflix docuseries "Wrestlers" and in a 2025 documentary about wrestling promoter David Herro, but Walden's 20 appearances on "Tulsa King" remain his only scripted TV series credit to date.
On an episode of the podcast "Fightful Wrestling With Sean Ross Sapp," Walden explained that, at first, "Wrestlers" was merely a gateway to other wrestling-related gigs, but the following year, his agent contacted him about auditioning to play Bigfoot. Walden said that Sylvester Stallone calling him felt "surreal," and the actor welcomed him with words of praise and support. "He really made me feel like, oh, shoot, I'm a star," Walden recalled with a smile.