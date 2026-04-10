Who Plays Sylvester Stallone's Massive Bodyguard Bigfoot On Tulsa King?

Taylor Sheridan created "Tulsa King" in under a week, but casting one character presented a unique challenge. Sheridan needed someone to play Bigfoot, a bodyguard for mafioso Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), yet Stallone's imposing physique made the dynamic tricky to balance. The part went to Louisville, Kentucky, pro wrestler Mike Walden, who competed under the name "Cash Flo" for more than 30 years before taking on acting roles.

Walden told WDRB in Louisville that despite playing a character that shares his real name and Kentucky roots, he was in constant learning mode. "There are some similarities to wrestling," he said. "But it is totally different, and it is extremely hard." He added that Stallone offered unexpected encouragement: "On camera, you're so powerful. I need you on my team."

While some might see landing a role on a successful series as a career peak, Walden's competitive drive has him looking upward. "From the outside looking in, you can say that's his break," he said. "But for me, it's just another step."