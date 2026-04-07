Save The Dates: Dark Matter Season 2, Mindy Kaling's Hulu Comedy, And More

Apple TV has shed some light on when "Dark Matter" will return.

Season 2 of the twisty sci-fi drama starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly will premiere Friday, August 28, the streamer has announced. Episodes will air weekly after that, leading up to the October 30 finale.

Edgerton stars as physicist Jason Dessen, who finds himself launched into an alternate version of his own life. Connelly co-stars as Jason's wife Daniela, along with a supporting cast that includes Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley, and Amanda Brugel. Blake Crouch, who wrote the novel that inspired the show, returns as writer and showrunner.

The 10-episode Season 2 "picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again," according to the official description. "As Jason's obsession with the Box deepens, Daniela's growing paranoia pushes her to the brink, threatening to tear their fragile stability apart."