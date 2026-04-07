Save The Dates: Dark Matter Season 2, Mindy Kaling's Hulu Comedy, And More
Apple TV has shed some light on when "Dark Matter" will return.
Season 2 of the twisty sci-fi drama starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly will premiere Friday, August 28, the streamer has announced. Episodes will air weekly after that, leading up to the October 30 finale.
Edgerton stars as physicist Jason Dessen, who finds himself launched into an alternate version of his own life. Connelly co-stars as Jason's wife Daniela, along with a supporting cast that includes Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley, and Amanda Brugel. Blake Crouch, who wrote the novel that inspired the show, returns as writer and showrunner.
The 10-episode Season 2 "picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again," according to the official description. "As Jason's obsession with the Box deepens, Daniela's growing paranoia pushes her to the brink, threatening to tear their fragile stability apart."
In other scheduling news...
* The Hulu comedy "Not Suitable For Work," created by Mindy Kaling, will premiere Tuesday, June 2 with the first three episodes. The series "centers around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan's most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill."
* CBS will replace "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" with the Byron Allen-hosted comedy talk show "Comics Unleashed," which will move up an hour into the 11:35 p.m. time slot beginning Friday, May 22. The comedy game show "Funny You Should Ask" will take over the 12:35 a.m. time slot.
* Next year's Oscars ceremony will air Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC, with the 2028 ceremony — which will be the 100th annual Academy Awards — set for Sunday, March 5.
* Bravo's "Summer House" spin-off "In the City" will premiere Tuesday, May 19 at 9 p.m. with a two-hour crossover event following the "Summer House" Season 10 finale.
* "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas," previously a BET+ original, returns with the second half of Season 1 on Wednesday, April 15, exclusively on Paramount+. Two episodes will premiere at launch, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through May 27.