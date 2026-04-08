Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair Creator Linwood Boomer Pinpoints The One Idea That Made A Revival Possible

Bryan Cranston really wanted to reunite with his "Malcolm in the Middle" co-stars. In fact, the "Breaking Bad" star first approached creator Linwood Boomer while he was still traipsing around in Walter White's tight, white skivvies.

"I just thought, 'I'd said everything I needed to say,'" Boomer tells TVLine ahead of the revival's Friday, April 10 launch on Hulu. (All four episodes will drop as a binge.)

The biggest challenge? Coming up with a story worth telling. Thankfully, Boomer had his wife, Tracy Katsky Boomer, on hand, a woman whom he credits with the idea that would officially push Cranston's revival dream into pre-production. The take: Malcolm, now all grown up, has a daughter of his own, but the real kicker? He's been estranged from his family for years and working overtime to never see them again. (The entire cast returns for "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" except for Eric Per Sullivan, whose character Dewey was recast.)

Below, TVLine speaks with Boomer and executive producer Katsky Boomer about getting the revival off the ground, the joy of reuniting with their friends and cast members, and how they gave Malcolm new purpose with fatherhood.

TVLINE | When did the idea of reviving this series begin, and what were the first conversations like with the cast?

LINWOOD BOOMER | Bryan [Cranston] approached me about it years ago while he was still doing "Breaking Bad," saying we should do a revival, and it took a very long time to come up with a good idea. I was kind of fighting the idea of doing it. I very happily retired and the first show made me a ton of money. It was back when a show going into syndication was meaningful. I was kind of one of the last people. I could feel the breeze from the door slamming as I got through it, in terms of making excellent money. And so I was hesitant. I just thought, I'd said everything I needed to say. It took a long time and Tracy's help to come up with an idea that actually let me write something that I thought was worth writing. And the cast, we'd all stayed in touch, we're all friends, we all loved working together, so we all knew we would want to do it, if we had anything. And then we finally did.