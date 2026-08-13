What To Watch Thursday: Tires Returns, Camp Rock 3, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: Shane Gillis' "Tires" returns with new episodes, the Jonas Brothers (and Demi Lovato) return to "Camp Rock," and Major League Baseball returns to the Field of Dreams.
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Showtimes for August 13, 2026
Gone
Season 1 finale: The investigation hurtles towards a shattering conclusion.
Married at First Sight
One husband plans a heartfelt surprise and another fears his relationship is over; a surprising start to the second group session pushes one couple to the brink.
My Brilliant Career
Series premiere: Modern, rebellious Sybylla (Philippa Northeast) dreams only of writing. Choosing an exciting career over a safe marriage is easy — until she falls in love unexpectedly.
Paris Is Always a Good Idea
Chelsea and Knightly are surprised to find themselves growing closer during their time together in Paris; their big donor meeting finally approaches.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
A case of mistaken identity pins Una as a virtuous kingpin against a Klingon occupation, and challenges her core understanding of what it means to be an effective leader.
Tires
Season 3 premiere: While settling in as part owners, Will and Shane struggle to keep Valley Forge afloat.
Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear
After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, the blink-182 drummer embarks on a raw and redemptive journey in this documentary.
MLB Field of Dreams Game
The MLB returns to the iconic movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, where the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies will face off.
Camp Rock 3
When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.
Big Brother
The three nominees compete in the BB Blockbuster, which will leave two houseguests on the chopping block; a player is evicted from the game.
Celebrity Family Feud
Nicole Byer and Margaret Cho go head-to-head. Then, Kathy Hilton takes on rapper Da Brat for their selected charities.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike pays it forward with the opening of his rehab center; the girls shower Sammi with love before her big day; Nikki gets honest about her future; Vinny roasts the family.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Carmella attempts to work through a relationship betrayal; Emily tries to stabilize her marriage; Heather is confronted with multiple complaints about her need for control.
The 2026 Patriot Games
High school athletes are tested in strength, endurance, agility, teamwork, and perseverance, with a $250,000 scholarship prize pool on the line for one boys' and one girls' champion.
Monsters of God
A Florida reptile dealer takes the trade business into the dark underworld of Miami drug smuggling and gun-running.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
This week's universe is part "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," part "Pleasantville," and a real showcase for Kevin Sussman.
Impractical Jokers
The guys win the world's worst dad awards by surprising their kid with a trip before cruelly taking it away.
Press Your Luck
Elizabeth Banks is ready to fulfill some lifelong dreams as our contestants try to dodge the WHAMMY lock in those prizes.
Project Runway
The designers compete for the opportunity to create a red carpet look for Heidi Klum to wear at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2."