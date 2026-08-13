What To Watch Thursday: Tires Returns, Camp Rock 3, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: Shane Gillis' "Tires" returns with new episodes, the Jonas Brothers (and Demi Lovato) return to "Camp Rock," and Major League Baseball returns to the Field of Dreams.

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