Malcolm In The Middle Review: Hulu's Messy Family Reunion Struggles To Recapture The Original's Zing

C+

Four half-hour episodes seems like a curiously short run for Hulu's "Malcolm in the Middle" revival... but midway through it, you might start to feel like it's actually too long.

"Malcolm" was an absolute breath of fresh air when it debuted on Fox in 2000, blending the blue-collar family dysfunction of "Roseanne" and "Married... With Children" with an anarchic single-cam filmmaking style that made it feel like a live-action cartoon, ditching the traditional laugh track for a vividly real portrait of suburban chaos. Now with Hulu's revival, cumbersomely titled "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" (premiering this Friday; I've seen all four episodes), we get to see how Malcolm and his wacky family turned out, a quarter-century later. But the revival never quite recaptures the distinctive zing we loved about the original. Trading the classic family dynamic for a series of weird solo detours and piling on too many new characters, it feels thin and ill-conceived, like an Emmys reunion sketch stretched out to fit four half-hours.

Played once again by Frankie Muniz, Malcolm the former boy genius is now grown-up, well-adjusted, and successful, all because he's "stayed completely away from my family," he tells us in his familiar narration. But against his better judgment, he's drawn back into the swirling mayhem of his childhood when his parents Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal (Bryan Cranston) throw a big anniversary party. Oh, and Malcolm has a family of his own now, with a teen daughter named Leah (Keeley Karsten) who displays some of her dad's precocious wit... and narrates her thoughts to camera, too.